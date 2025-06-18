Brad Pitt turned heads—and earned applause—during a rare public dinner outing with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, model Gigi Hadid, and actor Bradley Cooper in New York City on Friday, June 13.

The group's A-list double date at COTE Korean Steakhouse was more than just dinner—it was a fashionable, star-studded event.

Reality star Jessel Taank from "The Real Housewives of New York City" was also at the restaurant that night, dining there by coincidence.

She shared on Page Six Radio that the room filled with clapping as the celebrity group stood to leave.

"It was very cute because they were with Bradley Cooper's mom at dinner," Taank said. "And then when they got up to leave, everyone was clapping. He got like a standing ovation."

According to PageSix, Jessel Taank admitted she was completely starstruck when she saw Brad Pitt at the restaurant, saying she was so distracted she could barely focus on her meal.

"I kept walking past their table, pretending to go to the bathroom," she added. She joked that Pitt is on her personal "list" of must-see celebrities, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid enjoyed dinner with Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon at Cote Korean Steakhouse in NYC on June 14, 2025. Their stylish outing showcased a strong bond among the A-listers. Who picked up the check remains a mystery! pic.twitter.com/UeePvBt7w7 — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) June 14, 2025

Brad Pitt, Gigi Hadid, and Crew Stun on Stylish NYC Double Date

Brad Pitt, 61, wore a loose, shiny pale-blue shirt with dark velvet pants and black loafers, Vogue said. With his freshly shaved head and stylish outfit, Taank described him as looking like a "silver fox."

"He looked amazing," she said.

Ines de Ramon, 32, wore a soft butter-yellow dress and carried a classic Chanel bag, giving the evening a touch of elegance.

Gigi Hadid, 30, kept things casual yet chic in silver-blue silk pants, a simple white tee, and a light denim jacket, showing off her effortless style.

Bradley Cooper, 50, kept it casual in a dark polo and jeans, complementing Hadid's laid-back look.

The group's wardrobe seemed to follow an unspoken dress code: flowy fabrics and cool tones.

The stylish foursome's coordinated looks did not go unnoticed, with some fans praising the group's fashion choices as much as their fame.

While the dinner itself was private, Taank's excited reactions gave fans a glimpse into the night. "I was stomping my feet and clapping too," she confessed.