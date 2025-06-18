New details have surfaced in the heartbreaking case involving Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son, Trigg, who died after drowning in the family's backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona.

According to search warrant records obtained by USA Today, Emilie's husband, Brady Kiser, told police he was home alone with their two children on May 12, 2025, when the incident happened.

Reports say Emilie was spending time with friends when it all happened.

Brady told investigators that after lunch, Trigg went outside to play—something he said was a normal part of their day.

He stated that their pool typically had a protective cover on it. While caring for their two-month-old baby, Theodore, Brady became briefly distracted.

During that short time, he said he didn't notice that Trigg had wandered off, estimating the toddler was out of sight for around three to five minutes.

Brady eventually went to check on Trigg and found him in the backyard pool. The toddler was unresponsive, leading to an urgent call for help. He immediately pulled Trigg from the water and called 911, US Magazine said.

Trigg was taken to a local hospital for medical care, but despite efforts to save him, he died six days later on May 18.

Only Brady and the two boys were at home during the accident, police records state.

Emilie Kiser Granted Temporary Confidentiality in Court

The Chandler Police Department launched an investigation and filed search warrant applications on May 13 to access outdoor security camera footage and verify the timeline of events described by Brady.

"This is still an open investigation," the Chandler Police Department said in an earlier statement. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not release more details until the investigation is closed."

On June 2, the department confirmed the investigation had officially ended. Officials have not provided specific details about what caused Trigg's death, as the information has not yet been made public.

In the weeks after the heartbreaking incident, Emilie took legal steps to prevent the release of video footage and official documents connected to her son's death.

According to People, the suit explained she was trying to protect her family's privacy and avoid the pain of reliving the event through viral clips.

"Emilie is going through a parent's worst nightmare," the legal filing read. "She is trying her best to be there for her surviving son, but every day is a battle."

A judge granted Emilie temporary confidentiality on May 27. The court has not yet decided whether the full records will remain sealed.