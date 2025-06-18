Orlando Bloom is set to attend one of the biggest weddings of the year — the much-anticipated union of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sánchez — but noticeably, without his fiancée, pop star Katy Perry.

Sources close to the couple told sources that Bloom will be flying solo to the days-long wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, later this month.

Perry, meanwhile, will be busy performing on her Australian tour, which includes 15 sold-out shows.

The concert dates, scheduled well before the Bezos wedding was confirmed, directly overlap with the event.

While the reason for Perry's absence seems purely due to scheduling conflicts, her decision not to attend has stirred fresh buzz amid ongoing rumors that her relationship with Bloom is facing challenges, TMZ said.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2019, have kept a low public profile in recent months, and speculation has been swirling.

No official word has come from the couple's representatives about any trouble between them — but also, no denials.

The timing of Bloom's solo appearance at such a public event will likely spark more gossip in Hollywood and beyond.

Venice Prepares for Days-Long Wedding Bash of Bezos and Sánchez

As for the wedding itself, it's shaping up to be a celebration unlike any other. Bezos and Sánchez, engaged since May 2023, are hosting their luxurious event in Venice from June 24 to 26.

Reports say guests will enjoy multiple days of festivities that include yacht parties, gondola rides, and possibly a ceremony aboard Bezos's $500 million superyacht, Koru.

However, Venice's strict rules around large vessels may limit those plans. The superyacht, weighing 3,493 gross tons, is not allowed to dock near iconic areas such as the Grand Canal or St. Mark's Square, NewsX said.

Some speculate the ceremony might instead be held at an outdoor theater on a nearby island, though that hasn't been confirmed.

Top-tier local vendors are also part of the celebration. Rosa Salva, Venice's oldest pastry shop, is preparing traditional treats like buttery bussola and cornmeal-based zaletti cookies.

Decorations are being handled by London-based event firm Lanza & Baucina, known for creating lavish events across Europe.

The guest list features major A-listers from business, entertainment, and politics. Reports suggest that every major hotel and water taxi around Venice's San Giorgio Island has been fully booked for the occasion.

Despite the glamour, not everyone is celebrating. Local groups in Venice have voiced concern over the event, saying it may disrupt daily life and strain the city's fragile infrastructure.