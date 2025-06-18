Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge are keeping things light amid swirling cheating rumors.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this month, the couple laughed together while reacting to online comments suggesting Elliot had been unfaithful.

In the clip, Sofia, 26, films Elliot, 31, reading out harsh comments about their relationship. When one viewer claimed he was "cheating on her," Elliot jokingly responded, "What am I, Shrek?" Sofia burst out laughing beside him.

The couple, who married in April 2023, didn't just laugh off the cheating rumors—they went a step further.

They even made light of a viral comment suggesting Sofia should leave Elliot and go after child support.

According to US Magazine, Richie clarified the tone of the video with a playful caption: "I had to break it to my husband that he's not the people's princess."

The social media video came in response to a post by a gossip account that highlighted rumors from multiple sources about Elliot's alleged infidelity.

Instead of addressing the rumors seriously, the couple leaned into humor, showing no signs of distress or tension.

Sofia Richie Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are also proud parents to their daughter, Eloise, who just turned one in May 2025.

Just last month, the family celebrated Eloise's first birthday with a garden party full of pastel decorations and cozy tents.

"My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her," Richie wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on her first year as a mom, People said.

Sofia has previously opened up about motherhood during a podcast appearance, saying, "My life makes sense now. I've never loved anything more in my life."

She also shared how proud she felt throughout her pregnancy, calling the experience "empowering."

Richie and Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge, were friends before becoming a couple in 2021.

The relationship moved quickly. They got engaged after one year of dating and married in a ceremony in the South of France.

Lionel Richie, Sofia's father, has voiced strong support for his son-in-law. "He's in good hands," Lionel once said, explaining he had known Elliot since he was a child.