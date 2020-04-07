Lady Gaga Coronavirus Concert: Everything You Need To Know

Lady Gaga has been working nonstop to aid the coronavirus relief efforts, even raising $35 million in seven days for the World Health Organization's Solidarity Respond Funds.

At a WHO media briefing on April 6, it has been revealed that the funds raised will go toward global PPE supplies, as well as testing kits. The funds will also be used to help improve lab capacity in processing the tests.

WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We have said consistently that we are all in this together. We need an all-of-society approach with everyone playing their part, and that includes people in the entertainment industry."

Because of the outstanding number of donations, Lady Gaga has announced an All-Star benefit concert to raise money for charities and healthcare professionals fighting against the coronavirus.

"It has been an honor to help with this huge broadcast event," Gaga said.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization is teaming up with the pop star for "One World: Together At Home," a Live Aid-style event designed to celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the frontlines

It also aimd to show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19

As per the "Poker Face" hitmaker on the WHO virtual briefing, they want to highlight the "gravity of this historical, unprecedented, cultural movement" to "celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit."

Lady Gaga also offered her prayers to people who lost their jobs and those who are struggling financially.

The Oscar-winner emphasized that the actual event is not a fundraiser but a chance for everybody to come. with that said, viewers will be able to put their "wallets and credit cards away" and just "sit back and enjoy the show" that everybody deserves.

The "One World: Together at Home" event is curated by Lady Gaga and will be hosted by competing late-night talk show hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, according to Variety.

️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Several performers are expected to sing their hit singles, such as Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Alanis Morrissette, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin and many more.

There will also be appearances from David Beckham, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kerry Washington.

Moreover, health experts from WHO will inform and educate the public about coronavirus prevention and response.

As stated in WHO's press release. "We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

For the past three weeks, WHO, in partnership with Global Citizen, has created free concerts to fans at home with artists like Charlie Puth, Jennifer Hudson, and Niall Horan performing from their homes.

The concert will be broadcasted live on ABC, CBC, NBC, MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Paramount, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, as well as Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, Twitter, Tidal and YouTube on April 18, 2020, at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT, 12 AM GMT.

