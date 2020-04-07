Lady Gaga Explains TRUTH Behind Awkward Interview With Jimmy Fallon: 'I'm Sorry!'

She is making it right this time. Lady Gaga once again dropped by "The Tonight Show: Home Edition," this time to apologize to Jimmy Fallon for how she treated him during her most recent appearance.

Gaga was initially supposed to reveal to everyone the special project she has been working on for the benefit of coronavirus victims. However, her first appearance was rather chaotic and a real mess.

Paying It Forward

The "Star Is Born" actress revealed that she was busy putting together a benefit concert for those greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. She was concealing the plan during her last interview with Jimmy Fallon that did not turn out well.

This time, Gaga openly talked about the celebrity-filled television special called "One World: Together At Home." The event, produced through Global Citizen, will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon himself along with Stephen Colbert.

While Lady Gaga has prepared yet another well-thought-of performance, other artists will be there to help, too. John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Paul McCartney and Lizzo are some of the artists that will be performing at the show.

"I mean, come on all three of you agreed to join forces for a good cause. I'm so happy [that] NBC, CBS and ABC, everybody's working together," Lady Gaga revealed at that time.

The "Bad Romance" singer also emphasized how the show is going to bring different people together -- artists and athletes alike.

"We'll have artists. We will have lots of different people, we'll have athletes. We're also going to have Sesame Street. We're going to have amazing hosts and actors and the truth is that we're also going to do a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting and this is what I really want to do with the show," Lady Gaga said.

With this big announcement from the "Stupid Love" artist, everyone is excited to see how the show will turn out. Perhaps it is the kind of good news everyone has been waiting for amid the coronavirus scare.

Admitting To Her Mistake

Lady Gaga was supposed to make the big revelation about the special project during her first interview with Jimmy Fallon last week. However, the Grammy-winning artist refrained from discussing the details and apologized for it.

The "Poker Face" singer admitted that she was not ready for that interview at that time.

"I'm so sorry," the 34-year old singer said on Monday, April 6. She went on to explain why she acted weird during that interview.

"We weren't quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well."

In response, Jimmy Fallon said, "We love you all too and it turned out to be really kind of a fun bit for us and got a lot of people talking and a lot of people excited about what we're about to discuss tonight."

The One World: Together At Home special is slated to broadcast on NBA, ABC and CBS on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and many more options.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles