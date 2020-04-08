While Queen Elizabeth II stole the hearts of millions of people during her historic televised nation's address, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly transferred to Intensive Care United (ICU) in London hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

Now, the Buckingham Palace has released a statement saying that the Queen sent Johnson and her pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds a thoughtful message, wishing for their "speedy recovery."

"Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and the Johnson family," the Firm mentioned in a statement. "Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery."

As advised by his medical team, PM Johson was moved to the ICU at St. Thomas' Hospital due to his worsening condition.

Downing Street also mentioned that he is now "stable" and remains in "good spirits." However, the Prime Minister is still in the ICU "for close monitoring."

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 55-year-old head of the British government was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any assistance -- meaning he does not require ventilators.

The Queen Being "Updated Hourly"

Moreover, the longest-reigning monarch was said to be "being updated hourly" with PM Johnson's health condition.

"She has been updated hourly on his condition and has asked to be told details of his condition on an hourly basis while she self-isolates at Windsor Castle," British media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News.

"She has also offered her own personal medical team to be on hand if required or requested."

Prince William Reacts

Another senior royal also sent Johnson a personal message after he was transferred to the ICU.

The Duke of Cambridge posted a rare personal Tweet via their official account @KensingtonRoyal wishing him for a "speedy recovery."

"Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time," Prince William wrote as he ends his post signed with "W."

U.K Prime Minister And Prince Charles' Encounter with Coronavirus

The 55-year-old PM and former journalist was said to be the first major world leader who tested positive for COVID-19.

With this, the Buckingham Palace immediately released a statement saying that the Queen last saw Johnson "on the 11th March."

Queen Elizabeth II was also pictured speaking on the telephone with the British leader as she held her regular weekly Audience remotely.

PM Johnson's diagnosis came shortly after Prince Charles was tested positive after displaying mild symptoms of the dreaded virus.

After a week of treatment in his Birkhall home in Scotland, the heir to the throne was already out of self-isolation and is now "in good health."

