Coronavirus Closing In On Queen Elizabeth: PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive After Prince Charles

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was the first major world leader who was diagnosed with the dreaded virus. Following this, concerns over Queen Elizabeth II's health grows.

Queen Elizabeth Last Saw PM On March 11

An official statement was released by the Buckingham Palace saying that the 93-year-old head of the monarch last saw the Prime Minister on March 11. The statement also reassured that the Queen remains in good health.

"The queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare," a palace spokesman announced.

Just days ago, the longest-reigning monarch was pictured speaking on the telephone as she held her regular weekly Audience with the Prime Minister remotely due to the rapid increase of reported cases across the U.K.

Prince Of Wales Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Clarence House earlier confirmed that the Queen's first son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles was also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated in his Birkhall residence, in Balmoral Castle estate, Scotland. His wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles was tested negative but was also said to be staying in the said residence.

Before the Prince of Wales' diagnosis, the 93-year-old monarch was transferred to Windsor Castle, her home to the west of London, together with the Duke of Edinburgh and a small number of royal staff.

Buckingham Reassured the Public Over the Queen's Health

Following the health scare, the Palace immediately released a statement to reassure the public that Queen Elizabeth II is "in good health."

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice concerning her welfare," the firm announced.

Aside from the Prime Minister and Prince Charles, it was previously reported that one royal household staff was also tested positive with the dreaded virus.

The royal aide showed early signs and symptoms of coronavirus while the Queen was still staying at Buckingham Palace.

"The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected at some stage," the firm announced.

With the health crisis sweeping across the world, reports say that the Queen is virtually staying connected to keep in touch with the other members of the royal family through communication apps such as FaceTime and Skype.

Moreover, Her Majesty the Queen was also set to deliver a televised address to "lift the nation's morale" and to "provide calm reassurance" to the nation during this "difficult time."

As of now, the U.K. is under a strict stay-at-home order for three weeks. This is to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Reported fatalities soared to 115 while the confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to more than 11,000 in the nation.

