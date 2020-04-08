'Self-Centered' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry SLAMMED For Abandoning Royal Family in 'Darkest Hour'

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying their best to lead the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hiding in their Malibu home to take their much-need "break" after stepping down as members of the royal family.

Brexit commentator Martin Daubney slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for pursuing their private life during this pandemic, while Queen Elizabeth and other senior members are attempting to do their best to send out video messages and calls for the British citizens.

According to Daubney, the couple has "cut the umbilical cord" from the royal family in Britain's "darkest hour."

Speaking of the Queen's emotional speech, he said, "Just 24 hours after, we have here the embodiment of pointlessness of this couple now."

He said that Meghan and Prince Harry should be lending their time and putting on efforts for the UK, but that's simply not the case.

"They are deeply on the pursuit of a professional career. They're entitled to do that, but they have cut the umbilical cord from the royal family in our darkest hour."

This week, the couple has also announced their new brand, where the timing just didn't sit well with everyone.

The Telegraph explained that their new non-profit organization would "do something of meaning, to do something that matters."

Archewell is replacing their "Sussex Royal" branding. The name of their organization was also inspired by their son's name "Archie," since "Arche" is a Greek word for "source of action."

However, royal fans and critics believe that the timing of their announcement was just in poor taste.

As per the news publication, Meghan and Prince Harry felt that they need to announce the brand since they have already registered it in the US.

"Faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed why it was necessary to announce their new brand, fans are not happy.

A Twitter user expressed that she doesn't think it's a "sensible timing" to announce something like this during a pandemic.

"It just makes them appear more detached from reality and the struggles that the everyday person is going through."

Royal expert Phil Dampier also weighed in on the matter and said the timing is merely appalling, adding that if he were Harry and Meghan, he would have laid low until this situation was over.

Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate Middleton showed their support to the Queen following her speech about the coronavirus.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also called several hospitals and talked to the front liners to thank them for their services to the country.

The 37-year-old prince also mentioned that he wanted to do his "bit" to help fight the coronavirus pandemic as an air ambulance pilot, as he wanted to have a life-saving role.

However, since he is only one of the few senior royal members currently working, he was not allowed.

Prince Charles is recovering from the coronavirus, while Prince Andrew is not working anymore due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal that happened last year.

Indeed, Prince William is the kind of leader that every countryman would want him to be king.

READ MORE: Royal Struggle: Kate Middleton Having A Hard Time With Public Life?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles