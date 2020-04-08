Katy Perry Makes Lovely Request To Ariana Grande Amid Quarantine

Ariana Grande's legion of fans -- including pop icon Katy Perry -- has one wish for the "Bang Bang" singer. They are begging her to keep her naturally curly hair even after the quarantine as they simply could not move on from it.

All Natural And Curly

Katy Perry showed much love for Ariana Grande's hair. She urged the singer to keep her natural curls instead, insisting that they really look good on her.

"Keep this look after quarantimes please," the "Roar" singer wrote.

Ariana showed off her all-natural curly black hair and everyone loved it. The slew of comments on her post could attest how her natural hair is poppin and getting all the attention, too.

The 26-year-old singer recently posted a video of herself while in quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 7, the songstress showed off her untouched yet stunning hairdo in a short clip.

Her hair was fixed in one of her signature half-up, half-down looks, while her brunette curls cascaded down her shoulders. Using the butterfly filter, Ariana looked gorgeously sweet, with her hand twirling her hair into perfect ringlets.

A slew of comments from famous celebrities could be read, too. They love her hair and they took it to Instagram to comment on Grande's natural curls.

Dove Cameron, a Disney Channel star, also joined in saying that Ariana's hair is "thriving" with a string of exclamation points.

Although Ariana has been safely indoors since the government recommended everyone to stay at home to flatten the curve amid the worth health crisis, the singer has kept herself entertained. In fact, she has been giving her fans a lot of reasons to enjoy staying at home.

Her Mom's Pride

Ever since the "Problem" singer debuted her all-natural do on March 30, her fans have been hoping she would show them off more often in her posts. And the short clip she posted on April 7 was no different.

It has already been over a week since Ariana debuted her natural do in a photo where she wrote in the caption, "get a load a dis."

While many of her fans gave their compliments and expressed how much they love her all-natural look, there was one particular comment that all the other commenters could not help but gush about.

The best comment came from the doting mom Joan Grande. She wrote, "your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you."

There is no denying how much everyone loved Ariana Grande's all-natural curls. And when she posted it, the singer was quite confident she looked good no matter what hair she wears.

The expectant mom Katy Perry and so many other celebrities liked how Grande played with her look even while in quarantine.

Moreover, one thing remains true amid all these: no matter how Ariana Grande decided to wear her hair, the support and love of her family, friends, and fans will always be there.

Seeing Ariana embrace her natural curls is a real treat for everyone around the world. She is not just a beautiful face and voice.

Ariana Grande is a picture of a confident woman willing to show how honest she can be.

