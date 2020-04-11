Feud Over! Rihanna Helps Estranged Father Survive COVID 19

"I thought I was going to die, to be honest... She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

This is what 66-year-old Ronald Fenty, the father of Rihanna's told The Sun.

Despite a lawsuit filed against him by his famous daughter last year, the two seems to have let bygone be bygones.

After testing positive from the coronavirus, Fenty was severely ill.

He shared that he felt a strong fever all over his body even "inside his nose" and "across his lips".

But after spending 14 days in Paragon Isolation Center and thanks to efforts from pop star, he is now recovering.

According to MSN, Rihanna bought a ventilator for her father and sent it to him in Barbados for him to utilize.

Rihanna's Feud with her Father over Fenty Trademark

It is to be noted that last year, the singer and her father battled over the Fenty trademark.

The Guardian reports that a lawsuit was filed against Ronald Fenty for naming his company Fenty Entertainment.

His company involved record and talent production, motion pictures, live concerts and development of original TV programs.

This was in clear contrast to Rihanna's succesful Fenty label which sold lingerie, cosmetics and sportswear that's in partnership with Puma.

According to the Rihanna, his father is damaging and misrepresenting her brand to the public.

And despite being given cease-and-desist notices, Ronald chose to ignore them and continued the unauthorized use of the name.

Moreover, the lawsuit states that Fenty Entertainment made attempts to book Rihanna's concerts in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and even a 15-date tour without any permission.

Forbes stressed that this exclusive deal was worth 15 million USD.

Other Pandemic- Related Efforts from Rihanna

Rihanna's aid isn't exclusive for her father.

MSN also states that the Umbrella singer has also made several deeds in light of the pandemic.

Partnering with Jack Dorsey, CEO of social media giant Twitter, the pop star increased Los Angeles' Mayor's Fund by 4 million USD, with $2.1 million from each of them.

A representative for Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna's foundation, shared that the funding will be budgeted for meals, shelter and counselling good for 10 weeks.

This fund originally provided assistance and relief for the residents of the city who have been hit hard by COVID 19.

But since the duo teamed up, it also aimed to provide a helping hand for those struggling with domestic violence.

Hollywood Reporter also revealed that the duo also handed out cash assistance on Thursday.

This was after the two learned that the implementation of the "Safer at Home" order resulted to at least 90 individuals, together with their children, being turned away from domestic abuse shelters in LA.

This wasn't the only reason that they were refused entry, Chris Gardner also writes that due to the lockdown, family members are forced to stay with each other. As a result, domestic violence rates are skyrocketing.

This lead to the shelters all over Los Angeles being in full capacity.

