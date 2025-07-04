The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, had her own Napa Valley rosé, As Ever, sell out in under an hour on July 1. Still, many international fans missed out because shipping was initially restricted to the United States. This targeted distribution strategy is a deliberate business decision to prioritize the customer experience and the integrity of the product over rapid growth, says one public relations expert.

Focusing on US delivery, Meghan is emphasizing her image as a customer-focused brand, which "strengthens her image as someone who cares about the customer experience and the integrity of her products, rather than just chasing quick profits or rapid growth," said Edward Coram James, the CEO of Go Up. "Meghan comes across as responsible and quality-driven when she focuses on local deliveries."

The rosé, priced at $30 a bottle, has a flat-rate shipping fee of $20 within the US. James explained the intricacies of international shipping, saying, "Especially with alcohol, [it] is a regulatory minefield," he told The Express.

"Each country has different laws, import taxes, and licensing requirements."

He added that for a relatively new brand, "diving into global distribution too quickly can cause supply chain nightmares and damage the customer experience."

The Duchess's connection to wine is not new, as avid followers will know this from The Tig, her old lifestyle blog, and "With Love Meghan," Coram James pointed out. He compared it to other celebrity ventures, stating, "She's not an expert, although she doesn't need to be for this to work."

The expert went on, "Look at Cameron Diaz and her Avaline wines: she's not picking the grapes or blending them herself, but working with established winemakers and lending visibility to the product."

The official As Ever website describes the rosé as "a delicately balanced rosé with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish. Reminiscent of the finest Provençal styles, it's crisp, pale in color, and effortlessly elegant – crafted for slow afternoons and golden-hour gatherings." On July 3, Meghan herself expressed gratitude for the rapid sell-out, sharing a smiling photo on the As Ever Instagram page with the caption, "Still soaking it in- feeling endlessly grateful. Cheers to what's ahead!"

Rose Wine - Sold Out

Jams - Sold Out

Sprinkles - Sold Out

Honey - Sold Out

Pancake Batter - Sold Out

Tea - Sold Out

Clothes she wears - Sold Out

Products she supports - Sold Out

EVERYTHING Meghan supports or sells has sold out fast. Good for her! pic.twitter.com/jFDaLGDih5 — Gil (@TX_Gilly) July 1, 2025

Controversy Brews Over Launch Date

The successful launch, however, was marred by some controversy. Meghan Markle is being criticized for unveiling her rosé wine on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, which critics are calling an insensitive move. Despite the sell-out, royal expert Kinsey Schofield slammed the timing, speaking to The Sun, saying that the launch "struck a particular nerve" for Prince William in particular, given the emotional significance of the date.

A royal source told Schofield that the fact that the two dates overlap wouldn't have escaped the royal family's attention. "It's not lost on Prince William that Meghan has launched an alcohol brand on his mother's birthday, the very mum he lost in a drunk driving tragedy," Schofield said.

"Timing an alcohol launch to Diana's birthday wasn't just a misstep, it was borderline cruel," she added.

"To claim ignorance here doesn't hold up-it wasn't just insensitive. It felt like a betrayal of the very narrative she's working so hard to craft."

The wine is part of Meghan's expanding lifestyle brand, As Ever, which also features baked goods and teas. All products on the site quickly sold out, with a note indicating "More coming soon."

Despite the commercial success, some royal experts suggest the Duchess's ventures are primarily driven by a pursuit of "fame and fortune." British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News, "Of course, [Meghan's] royal title and Sussex name are boosting her brand."

She added, "She will cling to this as it will help bring her [more] fame and fortune, which is imperative to her life." Chard believes Meghan "will keep her fingers in many pies and her name in lights with the hope that one or more of her ideas will bring in the much-needed hard cash."

This sentiment echoes claims made in Valentine Low's 2023 book, "Courtiers," which suggested Meghan and Prince Harry sought "freedom to make money and dip their toes into politics" upon stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. The couple cited media intrusion and a lack of support from the royal family as reasons for their relocation.