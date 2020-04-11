Meghan Markle Prepared To Do Something DRASTIC To Win Back Love From Public

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is considered to be one of the most hated people alive right now after stepping down as a senior member of the British royal family, but according to the Daily Star, it's going to change soon since she's determined to win back the people that turned her back against her.

Meghan Markle to Win the Public Back

The news portal claims that the duchess may have agreed to appear in an American TV network to do a tell-all interview. Meghan will reportedly talk what made them leave it all behind, the process behind their departure as senior royals and their lives as royals.

Their source revealed that Meghan Markle was offered $1.2 million for the recorded interview, and would later air after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

As reported by The Daily Star, US host and one of Forbes' billionaires, Oprah Winfrey has been pegged as the favorite to do the interview, which would require the former "The Oprah Show" host to come out of her retirement from the TV industry.

It would also be broadcasted not only in the US and the UK but also across the world, given that Meghan and Prince Harry's relevance is on a global scale.

She is also going to allow cameras to film their home and family life, as Prince Harry is also reportedly giving the project serious consideration.

Though the former "Suits" star has no royal duties or affairs to talk about, the public would undoubtedly want to know from her and Prince Harry the unprecedented decision to leave behind the British royal family.

"When she was part of the Royal Family, it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world," the source said.

"But now she's very much her own boss, and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public has lost their love for her and Harry after they took the big step of going on their own."

The Star also suggests that the money she would make from the interview will be donated to a charity or the NHS, who are currently on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly extremely serious in trying to win back the public after all the backlash she had received in the past couple of years.

Meghan Markle Pulling a Princess Diana Move

The Daily Star's insider also revealed that the Duchess of Sussex's US TV appearance would be the most anticipated global TV interview event since Princess Diana's famous tell-all chat with Martin Bashir.

Those who watched it on their television screens were gobsmacked that a member of the royal family would divulge private information to the world in 1995, but that was only because the Princess of Wales was in a desperate situation.

But once Princess Diana saw the interview, she was reportedly horrified by it.

When she died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris, one of the princess' close aides later revealed that Princess Diana deeply regretted what she said in the Bashir interview.

In another report, since it was known that she and her sister-in-law Fergie had a close relationship, in a 2003 appearance on "The View," Fergie revealed that Bashir tricked Lady Di into revealing the information.

As reported by The Guardian, "He lulled her into a comfort zone by being this wonderful magnanimous man and by saying, 'I'm a family man as well' and got her to talk that way," Fergie said.

"Of course, 'off the record' doesn't exist."

While Meghan Markle's team did not confirm or deny the rumors of her tell-all interview, we just hope she will not make the same mistake Princess Diana made in that dreadful 1995 chat.

