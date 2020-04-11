Reunion, Finally? Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt To Reveal their Relationship Status

So, is it going to be forever now for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt?

The two have once again sparked dating rumors after Brad attended Jennifer's 50th birthday celebration in 2019, and even added fuel to the fire when the two were spotted backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards in January.

As Woman's Day Australia reports for its April 13, 2020 issue, a source claimed that the former married couple is preparing a bombshell revelation on what their current relationship status is.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt - The Real Score of their Relationship

As per the Australian news portal, the "Troy" actor and the "Murder Mystery" actress are currently negotiating a tell-all interview about how they have fallen in love with each other once again, after their messy divorce fifteen years ago.

The publication's unnamed source said that the love story of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is something what fans want to hear, and the couple reportedly knows it.

"They planned on their reunion being a very private thing, but they figure a good news story is how they can help amid the chaos."

The source furthermore continued that both A-list Hollywood stars are looking at who the interviewer will be, with names being thrown in like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, and Ryan Seacrest. All three are close friends of both Jen and Brad.

Jennifer reportedly wants Ellen to do it because they're "besties" or even Ryan. After all, Jen is allegedly trying to sell the "American Idol" host her house.

Brad, on the other hand, votes for the billionaire talk-show host Oprah because "they've been neighbors for years."

In another report from NW, it claims that Jennifer and Brad are an intense private pair, but with age comes wisdom, and now that the couple is far older, "they're more relaxed about discussing their personal lives."

The apparently couple will also divulge that they are building a house together and for Jenifer's long-time dream - to confirm she's finally pregnant.

Aside from talking about their relationship, the tell-all will reportedly include the duo's journeys, such as Brad Pitt's alcohol problems and Jennifer Aniston's failed relationships.

Brad will also take digs at his current ex-wife Angelina Jolie, according to NW's source, and the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor will use the interview to clear his name.

"Brad is hoping that his four-year court battle with ex-wife Angelina will be over by then so that he'll be free to go to town on the divorce."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Spending Lockdown Together

Star Magazine reported that the two stars are home alone after their source told them that the two are spending most of their time together in the "Friends" star's mansion.

"The whole experience has brought them even closer. They both feel humbled and grateful for everything they have right now, especially each other."

Gossip Cop Debunked the Rumors

The ex-couple may have revived their friendship and were even spotted in the same events. However, Gossip Cop reached out to representatives of the pair, and they were told that the tell-all interview, as well as their newly-connected relationship, are false.

Many reputable entertainment outlets also confirmed that the two are NOT back together. Thus, there will be no romance to talk about in the supposed interview.

Gossip Cop also claims that the news about them spending lockdown together is not true, as reps of the pair also denied the bogus claim.

