Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce? Duchess' True 'Scary' Plot Reportedly Leaked

Before the royal wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already sparked break up rumors. But after almost two years of marriage, the Duchess of Sussex's alleged "real scheming" starts as they move 5,318 miles away from Prince Harry's home.

Meghan Markle Begins Her 'Plot'

In a headline published by Woman's Day, "Divorce Papers Leaked" was splattered on the front page. The article inside was titled, "Meghan's Dirty Divorce Plot Revealed!"

The article claims that the couple is planning to call it quits, suggesting that Meghan planned their split because she has a dirty agenda.

A source told the publication, "You can't tell me this wasn't her plan all along. But the scary thing is she now has Harry right where she wants him - isolated from his family in a country where she holds all the cards in terms of legal rights."

The report also added that since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is a high-profile couple, and would be a high-profile divorce case, it will undoubtedly be a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

The news portal claims that Meghan is going to run after what she can have from her separation from one of Britain's wealthiest people. However, aside from the reportedly monetary gains, she wants more than that.

"It all makes sense now why she was so uninterested in getting a British visa and was dead against giving Archie a royal title." The unnamed source added, "She brought her boys to America so she could live the celebrity life she'd always dreamed of."

Poor Prince Harry!

Though Prince Harry is a royal member, he's inexperienced in the real world, says the source, that his head must be spinning around from how fast he went to places from a castle to Canada and then somewhere in the middle of Los Angeles.

Having moved to California just last week to embark on their new journey as non-royals officially and to become financially independent, it was revealed that Prince Harry is feeling isolated and may have even regretted his decision to uproot his life and move across the Atlantic.

According to Zoe Burrel, who spoke on Royal's Podcast, "Prince Harry is someone who is very connected to his family, as it is all he has ever known."

Burrel added that he now has no connection to the royal family, after being stripped of his military titles that Prince Harry has no real "sense of purpose" at the moment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - What's the Royal Truth?

If the divorce article is real, Meghan could have blindside her husband with a divorce, and then the 35-year-old prince would lose everything, including the money he inherited from his parents and maybe even his son Archie.

When news broke that the couple was stepping down from their royal lives in January surfaced, it was believed that the reason for their decision was due to the harsh critics and disparagement from their critics.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly want to live a simpler and more peaceful life together with their almost 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

Whether or not the rumor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their royal marriage coming to an end, being two different people coming from two different worlds will later become too much to handle, and there will be a separation and maybe even a divorce.

After all, Prince Harry wanted to get away from the spotlight, but now he's living in Los Angeles with Meghan, who reportedly wants to be on the same level as the Kardashians and any other A-list Hollywood star.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Prepared To Do Something DRASTIC To Win Back Love From Public

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles