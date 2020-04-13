Royal Shock: Prince Harry Set For More Heartbreaking Revelations After Megxit?

It has been almost two weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew from Canada to Los Angeles to set up a permanent base and begin their private and independent life.

With Harry spending most of his life in the United Kingdom, many are wondering how the born and raised royal will be able to adjust to his new American life.

Prince Harry's 38-year-old wife Meghan is not new to the American culture, as Los Angeles has been her native city since birth and during her early days as an actress.

Now that "Megxit" is official and their little family is living the American dream, is the 35-year-old Duke prepared for the American life?

Good thing Harry could get a few tips from Lady Julie Montagu, an American who is now married to Lord Luke Montagu, the heir to the Earl of Sandwich. Lady Julie is also a television host, yoga teacher, and former cast member of "Ladies of London."

Having to grow up in Ilinois and marrying a British aristocracy, Lady Julie knows how to deal with both expressive American culture and the rather formal and conservative British culture.

Speaking to Town & Country, the 48-year-olf future Countess of Sandwich believes that living in the United States will enable Harry to express his thoughts and feelings more than ever before.

Lady Julie said that if Harry will be able to adapt to the American culture, he is more likely to open up about his feelings on complex issues like losing his mother and the recent royal drama over "Megxit."

"We're very emotionally open, which I think for Harry is actually a really good thing," Lady Julie said.

"He'll be able to talk about his feelings, probably more than he was able to talk about over here. I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear a little bit more about how he feels about losing his mother at age 12, and maybe how he and Megan were treated in the press over here," she added.

Lady Julie is also optimistic that the couple will be able to adjust to their new life, and Harry will be able to adapt the American experience through the help of his ever-supportive and loving wife.

"I feel like he has found somebody that he can be emotionally open with, and I think that's a really good thing," she said.

American vs. British Parenting Style

Having the chance to raise two American children (from her previous marriage) and two British kids from Lord Luke, Lady Julie also shared how she think Meghan and Harry will work hand-in-hand raising their now 11-month-old son Archie who is half-British and half-American.

Lady Julie believes that Harry will still impart the importance of British manners to Archie while balancing it with a little laid back relationship just like American children have with their parents.

Such British manners include fully dressing up even for a meal at home and observing proper table setting with placemats, cutlery, and glasses prepared like there are always guests dining in.

