Sussexes Who? Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'Not Needed' By The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, some members of the monarchy and a lot of royal watchers raised their concerns as to who would take their place.

It is worth noting though that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live their post-royal life in the United States, they still have a 12-month trial period -- which opens the possibility of returning to royal life if they want to.

Sussexes No More

However, a royal commentator told a British tabloid that once this period ends, the couple will no longer be "needed" to represent the royal family.

Royal commentator Marlene Koenig then predicted that Prince Edward's wife, Sophie Wessex, will take on the role of the Sussexes.

"I also certainly think Sophie will be taking on more as well," Koenig said "I don't think they are needed - they are going to keep in touch with their charities."

Sophie Stepping Up?

During their recent visit to the U.K for their last royal engagements, Meghan and Harry signaled that they would be keeping their patronages, including the Duchess' four organizations such as the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Mayhew, the National Theatre, and Smart Works.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, has a substantial amount of patronages. Fortunately, he decided to retain his appointments at the Invictus Games Foundation, Silverstone Heritage Experience, the Rugby Football Union as well as his position as the President of African Parks and President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

While the Sussexes are still staying active when it comes to their patronages, Sophie used the opportunity to step up her role. Multiple reports have revealed that Her Majesty's favorite daughter-in-law has brought her A-game to help represent the Queen from her endeavors.

The Countess of Wessex has reportedly been on several foreign trips as she fills the gap left by the ex-royals.

Will Meghan And Harry's Decision Change After The Trial Period?

Koenig believes that the couple will not go back to their royal life given that the Sussexes have just recently unveiled their new project.

"The system will be reviewed after a year, by that time I think they will be on a financial foothold for themselves and they will have made more decisions on where they are going to live and what their new non-profit will be. They've made their decision and I don't think...there is no going back," the royal commentator explained.

Earlier this week, the Sussex pair unveiled their new organization which they called "Archewell."

In a statement released by their spokesperson, it was revealed that this is also where Meghan and Harry got the inspiration for the name of their son, Archie.

The spokesperson also explained that "Archewell" is a Greek word which means "strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources."

The foundation aims to focus on support groups and to provide different services such as emotional counseling, emotional support service, social and personal care, psychological service and case management service.

