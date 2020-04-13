Kourtney Kardashian Expecting Baby No.4? It's Possible!

There is no such thing as bad publicity for Kourtney Kardashian and her famous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Calabasas' first family are raking millions of dollars through their controversial social media posts, scandalous behavior and complicated relationships.

Just recently, the eldest from the Kar-Jen brood confirmed that she had taken a step back from the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" to focus on herself and her three children -- Mason (10), Penelope (7), and Reign (5) -- whom she shares with her ex-husband Scott Disick.

"I am taking a break from the show," Kourtney mentioned during a product launch of a beauty event. "Now I can focus and plan my time of being a mom."

Another Kardashian Member On The Way?

However, rumors sparked that the real reason why the Poosh founder has decided to quit the show was because of her pregnancy issues.

In her recent Instagram photo, Kourtney wore an unbuttoned long orange dress exposing her tummy, which sent the comment section into a frenzy.

An eagle-eyed fan asked the 40-year-old reality star if baby no. 4 is on the way.

Another online user replied and referred to Kourtney and Kim's recent brawl: "This would make complete sense as to why she has been so crazy on Keeping Up With The Kardashians lately!" The twitter follower wrote

Instead of just ignoring her fans, Kourtney added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic reply with a prayer emoji.

"Put the blessing out there though," Kourtney wrote, which hinted that she wants another baby. It also lead fans shocked and excited at the same time

As another twitter user responded to Kourtney's reply: "Oh my god, she didn't deny it! my mind is blown, she's trying for a baby then?!"

Who Is Baby No.4's Daddy?

Next question is, who is the baby daddy?

Although the Poosh founder never mentioned that she is currently in a relationship or dating anyone, her last rumored boyfriend was the Algerian model Younes Bendjima.

Back in December 2019, the mom-of-three reportedly gave their relationship "another chance," as cited by People.

"They have fun together and her kids like him," a source told the entertainment site. "He seems very committed to Kourtney. She's happy that they are back together. She didn't want to hide the relationship anymore. It was her decision to make it public again."

However, the reality star never confirmed nor denied the allegations.

Never-Ending Baby Rumors For Kourtney

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kourtney was also surrounded by pregnancy rumors during her trip to Italy with her three children and Bendjima.

After sharing an Instagram photo of her wearing a tight orange bodysuit, it caught the attention of her nearly 90 million followers questioning Kourtney if she was pregnant.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters addressed the speculations and confirmed she is not pregnant, although she did say she wanted to be.

Kourtney and Bendjima first met in 2016 while on her vacation in Paris; however, the pair called it quits in 2018.

It was reported that her May-December affair with the 26-year-old model was her longest relationship after her split with Disick in 2015.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles