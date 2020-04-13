Kate Middleton 'Trained' To Act A Certain Way, As Instructed By Queen Elizabeth Herself

Prior to her marriage to Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II conducted a private assembly with Kate Middleton.

The meeting's content was revealed in a recent article written by Tom Evans of Express.

According to Evans, the Duchess of Cambridge was given instructions by the Queen on how to conduct herself as a future member of the royal family.

The Queen's Royal Instruction for Kate Middleton

According to The Guardian, it was in Westminster Abbey during the year 2011, that the world lay witness as Kate married Prince William, whom she had known and loved since they were children.

It was truly a sight to behold.

As published in the NY Post, Kate and William decided that their wedding should be on that's for the masses.

The publication also stated that according to Katie Nicholl, a royal expert this resulted to big-time celebs like Sir Elton John, David Furnish and director Guy Ritchie who didn't know that there weren't any sitting arrangements in place, not being able to sit in the front row.

David Beckham and Victoria were also seen lining up.

Additionally, Nicholl says that only the family members and close friends were able to avail the best seats in the wedding.

As stated by Elle, fast forward many years from that moment, the two royal lovebirds have three wonderful children namely Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Ever since, they haven't been taking their positions as the future King and Queen lightly.

In order to prepare them for their roles, they continuously undergo important tasks for the Royal Family.

And as Express puts it, the Queen knew that she had to help ready Kate for the upcoming challenges she was about to face.

That's why Queen Elizabeth II met with Kate for a special closed-door conversation fitting the circumstances.

What the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen talked about

The specifics of their discussion can be found in the 2017 documentary on Amazon Prime entitled 'Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor'.

As New York Times Post states, the narrator of the documentary said, "Kate met with Queen Elizabeth II shortly before the wedding."

It was also revealed by Ashley Pearson, a Freelance journalist, that Kate was trained and provided with lectures on being a royal wife.

Pearson added that from the start, the Royal Family heavily supported Kate.

But in reality, this was instructions given by the Queen.

"This was to make sure she knew as much as she could possibly know and what to do in every situation - bearing in mind, of course, that she didn't grow up in this world," Pearson continues.

She also mentioned that things like "how to bend to get flowers from a young girl" and "how to get out of a carriage without exposing your modesty" were among those lessons.

She added there were more topics discussed which were about a woman with Kate's status must keep in mind.

Knowing what kind of fork is necessary, how to sit properly, who to not curtsy and who to curtsy, and lots of other particulars on manners and etiquette was learned by Kate.

