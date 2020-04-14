CONFIRMED! Kylie Jenner, Ex-BF Travis Scott Officially In Quarantine Together

While everyone stays at home, it looks like some members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew ditched their Calabasas mansion to spend their home quarantine time in a fancy vacation home in Palm Springs.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormy joined her Mommy Kris isolating in Palm Springs, and it looked like they have some little company. Based on their Instagram posts, both Kylie and her ex-lover Travis Scott were in the same vacation house.

It only means the ex-couple is on quarantine together! Yay!

In one of Kylie's Instagram story entry, she was documenting Mommy Kris' attempt to make a pizza using an outdoor over.

"Wow, Mom. What's that going to do?" Kylie asked while filming Kris trying to shuffle and take out the pizza from the oven.

"I don't know," Kris replied.

At some point in the clip, fans could hear Stormy's daddy saying, "Is it hot?" Unfortunately, his face is out of the frame.

In a separate entry, the 22-year-old "Kylie Cosmetics" mogul showed off her sexy figure while wearing a hot pink bikini. Kylie joined her two-year-old daughter -- who sporting a black two-piece bathing suit -- in the pool.

Before the fun pool day, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star surprised baby Stormy by dressing up as Easter Bunny together with another bunny, who fans believed to be Scott.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old rapper also took to his Instagram Story to post a clip of Stormy wearing a white swimsuit while jumping up and down and dancing around the same pool.

The Real Score

Even before the whole coronavirus outbreak hit the United States, it appeared that Travis and Kylie gave their romance another chance, as a source revealed that they are officially back together.

The source told Entertainment Tonight that Stormy's mommy and daddy rekindled their romance about a month ago following their split last October 2019.

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on," the source said. "They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work."

The insider explained that Kylie is busy conquering the beauty industry and managing a billion-dollar business while Travis is also busy working on his music.

"Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together," the source added.

As of writing, either Kylie or Travis has yet to confirm or deny that they are back together. However, it looks like they are trying to keep things private at the moment and focusing on being good parents to Stormy.

Earlier this month, Kylie confessed that while she is not keen on giving Stormy a sibling yet, she is looking forward to having seven kids in the future.

"I don't want another baby right now. I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," Kylie said during an Instagram Live session with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

