Hair Care on Home Quarantine: 5 Refreshing Dry Shampoos to Try On No-Wash Day

Don't let the Covid-19 pandemic stop you from your hair-care routine.

Your hair deserves love, care and attention.

Plus, with all the stress, loneliness and uncertainty you're currently feeling right now, there's nothing wrong with giving yourself some little tender loving care.

Don't miss out on a great hair day this quarantine period as you stay connected with family and friends.

Dove Refresh+Care Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)

If you're looking for a cheap and amazing solution for hair care this quarantine period, then look no further this product is certainly for you.

With its price as low as $4.88, it already garnered a 4.3-star review on Amazon.

Dove's Refresh+Care Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo promises to remove dirt and absorbs oil from your hair while leaving fresh and fragrant.

It also has a weightless formula which is perfect for styling your hair.

Lynn, a person who reviewed Dove Dry Shampoo and said, "I've tried a handful of other brands from $4 a bottle to $35 a bottle and this takes the cake for me. It smells lovely and it works great."

Another reviewer named Marissa gave it a full 5-star review.

She shared that it performs better than most leading brands.

She also points out that it does not leave any heavy residues and is perfect for lazy moments at home.

Living proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, 1.8 oz

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo may be a little pricey than the former contender, but it definitely delivers more benefits.

For only 14 USD, you get a 5-in-1 styling treatment perfect for looking good while sharing pictures on social media.

In addition to getting clean, fresh and great smelling hair, you'll also strengthen, polish, add volume, smoothen and condition it.

Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo Duo Pack 14 ounce

There are three Not Your Mother Dry Shampoos in this list because not only are they awesome, they're also on sale!

Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo originally sells for $16 but right now you can get it at $5.98.

It's terrific if you're looking for long-lasting freshness.

Since its for people with sensitive scalps, it is unscented but it also gets rid of unwanted smells and odor.

Not Your Mother's 2 Piece Plump for Joy Body Building Dry Shampoo, 14 Ounce

This Not Your Mother Dry Shampoo is also on sale.

It's priced at $9.48, slashing $4.52 from the original price of $14.

Say goodbye to lifeless boring hair.

This dry shampoo will give you beautifully-styled hair and voluminous hair.

Not Your Mother's 2 Piece Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo, 14 Ounce

If you're into fruity and sweet smells, then this dry shampoo is just what you need.

You even save $8.02 since it's only sold at $5.98, formerly costing $14.

Helena Bertels, who purchased this item, loved it.

She says that it's for people who want healthier hair.

And that, for those who would always get dandruff, this helped tremendously.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles