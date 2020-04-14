Ja Rule, 50 Cent Reviving Old Feud; Twitter Users Call Them To Retire

Fans waiting to see a song battle between 50 Cent and Ja Rule happen of IG Live are out of luck. It's not going to happen, 50 Cent makes sure everyone knows this.

On April 13, 50 Cent shut down whatever hopes some people have that he will engage in a song battle with Ja Rule with just two Instagram posts. Sorry, Ja Rule.

Ja Rule was the one who suggested that he and 50 Cent engage in a head-to-head, but it appears that 50 thinks the idea laughable.

He took to Instagram to share a video clip of himself driving away in a convertible, laughing a tad too gleefully. Who want to battle?" he captioned the video.

This is not his only response though. The other was more straightforward, with him actually questioning Ja Rule's intelligence for even suggesting that they battle it out.

He shared a photoshopped image of Ja Rule holding up a cardboard, written with the statement that reads, "I will battle 50 Cent for attention." His caption of this photo shared? "Stupid."

Just one word and it was enough to roast Ja Rule. He even added a #FyreFestival hashtag to remind Ja Rule's his involvement in the massive failure and scandalous festival.

Ja Rule, 50 Cent Long-Time Feud

True fans would know that Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been in a public feud for years. Over the years, they each have devoted some of their musical talent, time and effort to release diss tracks about each other.

With the feud having gone on for so long, the reason behind the feud may no longer be understood or known. According to 50 Cent, the feud essentially started with Ja Rule saw him hanging out at a club with an alleged robber, who had coincidentally robbed Ja Rule just a few weeks earlier.

"A friend of mine robbed Ja Rule," 50 Cent wrote in his 2005 biography From Pieces to Weight. "That's how the beef originally started. My man robbed him for a chain, and then this guy named Brown came and got the chain back for Ja. Later, Ja saw me in a club with the kid who robbed him. I went over to say, 'What's up' to Ja, and he acted like he had a problem with me. But I'm not the one who robbed him."

So this turned into YEARS of feud that people thought is over and done with, even without an actual hugging and reconciling. Until today.

But the feud just won't stop! Ja Rule revealed that he was ready for the feud to start once more when he made an appearance on Fat Joe and Swiss Beatz's Instagram Live on April 11. While on the speakerphone, Ja Rule answered the question of whether he'll do a live battle with 50 Cent. His response was quite ignorant.

"I want all the smoke, but I'll behave," he said. However, Swizz still pointed out that his swearing to 'behave' sounded quite "devilish."

Twitter Fans Set Ja Rule, 50 Cent Straight

Their rotting beef seems to be annoying the "fans" though. Some believe that they should just put things to rest and retire. Them trying to revive the feud in public is downright turn-off.

While the two might think they have a legion of fans wishing to see them get it on on Live, Twitter users set the straight. According to one, the two of them should be retiring already because they are no longer as famous and as good as the rappers today, citing Kendrick Lamar, Blue Face, and Young Thug, among others. He described 50 Cent as a GOAT and Ja Rule's Fyre Fest fiasco is a tough act to forget. Both are also singing songs "your niece liked in the nineties."

Can't they just retire and let Kodak, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Blueface, Torey, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci, migos, and other relevant rappers take over? I mean #50cent is a GOAT and #jarule did #Fyrefest and songs your niece liked in the nineties April 14, 2020

I always go back to this video when I think about 50 Cent and JA Rule. Lmao pic.twitter.com/v9tPYbHhQT April 13, 2020

50 Cent already battled Ja Rule and destroyed him. This actually happened in real life, so there's no need to re-live it. — Paul Cantor (@PaulCantor) April 14, 2020

