Selena Gomez Forced To Open Up To The Public: 'It Was Killing Me!'

Celebrities and high-profile personalities cannot escape public scrutiny and have sometimes become the passive objects of the media. Just like Selena Gomez, who is constantly being targeted by the press since her highly publicized relationship with Canadian superstar Justin Beiber.

In a candid conversation with pal Amy Schumer for Interview magazine's latest cover story, the 27-year-old multi-talented artist opened up about her struggles living life under the spotlight and how she deals with her health and career.



"My intention was never to become a tabloid," Gomez said. "So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true."

Selena Gomez Being Constantly Misunderstood

The "Bad Liar" songstress confessed that there were times when she felt that there's a need to explain herself because "people were taking away her narrative" and making her out to be the bad guy.

"The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad when in reality there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love. I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me," Selena added.

The "Monte Carlo" star faced criticism after her public romantic relationships with top stars, including Bieber and The Weeknd.

As their interview continued, Gomez -- who started in the entertainment scene at the age of seven -- mentioned that she "doesn't remember a time" when she was not living her life openly.

The singer-turned-executive producer pointed out that she feels like people are tring to bring her down by highlighting her struggles and showing how "weak she is in certain moments."

Being Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder

Just recently, the 27-year-old pop star revealed during her interview with fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus in her Instagram show "Bright Minded" that she's suffering from bipolar disorder.

Apart from this, the Texas-born star was diagnosed with Lupus in 2015 and has undergone a kidney transplant due to the complications from her auto-immune disease.

It has been a roller coaster ride for Gomez as she faced mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and panic attacks. This caused her to cancel her 2016 Revival tour to "focus on maintaining" her health and happiness.

On Reviving Herself

As she continues to overcome her hurdles in life, Selena mentioned that she is now in a much happier and healthier state as compared to the past years.

She used her influence to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and has made a powerful impact on those with similar experiences.

Just recently, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer released her cosmetic line called "Rare Beauty" which focuses more on embracing one's individuality.

As inspired by her recent song, the 27-year-old pop star shared that her brand celebrates "being rare" and "being comfortable about yourself."

READ MORE: Hailey Baldwin Makes Surprising Confession About Having A Baby With Justin Bieber

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles