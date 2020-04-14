Britney Spear's TRUE Plan To Release Music, Revealed!

It has been a long time since fans heard Britney Spears sing. But after taking a long break, is the Princess of Pop already preparing for a comeback?

Years after Spears' had her last album, a source finally revealed whether the singer has a plan on making new music or not.

Speaking with HollywoodLife, the insider delivered the good news about how the 38-year-old "Oops... I Did It Again" plans to sing on stage again. However, it won't be happening any time soon.

"Britney has no plans to make any new music anytime soon. Britney does share with those close to her that she would like to make a comeback in music one day again, but she's nowhere near that," the source explained.

The source went on and divulged that instead of spending her time to push her comeback as soon as possible, she is currently busy trying to gain more freedom and control over her life.

To recall, the "Toxic" hitmaker decided to take a 10-year break from the stage years after she debuted. But in 2016, she surprised her fans with a new album entitled "Glory" before going on a hiatus once again.

She went through a lot in the past few years -- from canceling her Vegas residency application after learning her father's health status to dealing with her inner demons.

With all the aforementioned reasons, it is only natural for the singer to prioritize her own well-being before stepping up to the stage once again.

Spears' Journey To Healthier Life

In 2019, she voluntarily went to a mental health center/wellness center after she felt troubled when her father, Jamie Spears, underwent two major surgeries for his intestines and colon issues.

Britney then continued and checked herself into a wellness center for 30 days as she was unable to handle the stress and difficulties.

In addition, according to a report by TMZ in 2015, the singer went through the worst back in 2007 to the point that her family even feared that she would die because of her overwhelming feelings.

Following the incident, her family brought the "Baby One More Time" singer to a psychologis. She was put on a psychiatric hold in 2008 until she felt a little bit better through the conservatorship. Spears also underwent a "substantial day-to-day" freedom to stabilize her.

Since then, Spears continued the program before reconnecting with herself by going to Maui, Hawaii.

Her fans became witnesses of her journey, and they are now looking forward to her full recover -- even if she needs to take a long, indefinite break.

Spears Under Control?

Despite opening up about her mental health status, a lot of netizens and her supporters started the #FreeBritney social media movement after they theorized that she is being controlled.

After it trended online, Larry Rudolph, Spears' longtime manager, said through Washington Post that "conservatorship is not a jail."

"It helps Britney make business decisions and manage her life in ways she can't do on her own right now," he said in the interview.

Moreover, even if fans prove the speculation true, Britney will still not be able to release a new album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Britney is going a little stir crazy in quarantine," a second source assured. "But she is battling through it and doing tons of Yoga and working out."

