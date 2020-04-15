5 Beauty Products To Help You Ease Anxiety Around Coronavirus

Staying at home 24/7 to help save the world sounds like a dream come true to many. But when you are in the middle to a global health crisis like the one the world is experiencing right now, things could get a little worrisome.

Being stuck at home due to community lockdown and home quarantine directives could also take a toll on our mental health. At first, it could feel like a vacation, but as the days and weeks pass by, fears and anxieties start to kick in.

However, we are left with no other choice but to stay at home in the meantime. So instead of going cray-cray and absorbing all source of anxieties, why not treat yourself with a little pampering to ease that anxiety and enjoy some "me time" during the quarantine.

Below are some of the beauty products that you could easily buy in Amazon to help ease your coronavirus anxiety.

Solimo Epsom Salt

Using Solimo Epsom Salt in your bath helps promote a better quality of sleep, resulting in less stress. But did you know that Epsom salt is not just for relaxing your mind and body? It also serves a saline laxative to relieve constipation (as we are sure you did a lot of snacking while on idle mode).

Wouldn't it be perfect to have it ready in case of an emergency?

Hempz Hydrating Bath and Body Oil

After treating yourself with an Epsom salt bath, use this bath oil with Sweet Pineapple and Honey Melon scent, which serve as aromatherapy to help relax your mind and skin.

Pour your desired amount under running bath water or apply it to your body and gently massage into the skin. Leave it for a few minutes and think of happy thoughts while you bathe.

Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

While you will likely use less makeup while in self-isolation, using a cleansing balm is still a must to remove unnecessary gunk on your face. The Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm is better than any liquid makeup remover or toner as it doesn't dry your skin.

Massage it on your face and wipe with a tissue, then you're all done! Zero dirt and zero bad vibes!

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Refresh your skin and calm your mind using this facial spray packed with aloe, herbs, and rosewater. Just the smell of this facial mist will surely ease all your coronavirus anxiety.

But wait, there's more, you can also use this on your dry and frizzy hair!

Celavi Essence Tea Tree Facial Mask

Sleeping at night could be a struggle with all the thoughts in your head, so treat yourself with a few minutes of this Tea Tree facial mask. Celavi Essence also comes in other facial mask variants, but this Tea Trea variant is made exceptionally to calm and refresh your aura.

