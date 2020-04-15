Feisty Mom! Kourtney Kardashian Tells Troll to Literally Take a Hike After Ignorant Comment

If the Kardashian sisters are not fighting themselves, they are fighting internet trolls who are always slamming them for some ridiculous reasons.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a gallery of cute Easter pictures from their family celebration during the long weekend.

She captioned the post, "A Quarantined Easter story. (presents/baskets courtesy of @krisjenner).

It was also noticed that Kourtney's son Reign Disick had long, luscious mane of hair.

However, no matter how cute Reign is with his hair down, many fans expressed their disapproval of his long locks.

One person had a not-so-nice thing to say, commenting, "Bruh cut your son hair...smh."

With the lockdown affecting a lot of countries all over the world, the chances of Reign getting his hair cut is pretty slim.

The mother-of-three had to defend her child, and replies, "The most beautiful hair on Earth."

And in a true Kourtney Kardashian way, she shut the troll down with a phrase that she had previously used against her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in an old episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"Anyone who says others, ABCDEFG!" Kourtney comments.

The use of the phrase is from an episode where she told Scott, "ABCDEFG... I have to go."

When Scott asks what that meant, she simply answered, "It's just a phrase I like to use. That means the conversation is over."

Later in that episode, she clarified that the G is for "Goodbye," which is what she was telling the internet troll.

Early this week, the oldest sister of the Kardashian clan appeared to have hinted that she was ready to have another child.

The Poosh Lifestyle founder shared a revealing photo with fans on her Instagram, which prompted speculation that she was pregnant.

While Kourtney shut down the conversation pretty quickly, it wasn't so subtle when she suggested wanting to give her kids - Mason, Penelope, and Reign - another sibling. However, she didn't say when.

When a follower commented on her pic, "Are you pregnant?" She responded, "Put the blessing out there, though."

If Kourtney had another baby, fans wouldn't know much about the newest Kardashian because the mother-of-three has already decided to quit their famous reality TV show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The 48-year-old mom seems to be more than done with the drama.

On the 18th season premiere of the show, the sisters were fighting once again. While it's nothing new, it was clear that their hostility toward each other has escalated.

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney were seen in a physical altercation, and Khloe Kardashian did nothing much to stop the fight.

As that episode airs, Kourtney was live-tweeting.

When a fan urged her to "quit the damn show," Kourt responded with, "I did. Bye."

In the teasers for this season's show, it was seen that Khloe was talking to Kourtney about the future of their reality show.

"Would you be happy if the show ended?" Khloe asked.

Kourtney responded with, "Yeah! Who cares!"

And her dislike for the show doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as a month's back, she has opened up about her love and hate relationship with the show that gave her a platform.

Speaking to The Real, she said, "Every day is different. But I have my moments where I want to."

