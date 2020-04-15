5 Products to Keep Your Gut Microbiome Healthy in This Coronavirus Crisis

The COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Countries have sealed their borders and have put their cities under lockdown. Massive cultural and sporting events have been canceled and postponed. People are panic-buying staples from the supermarket. Restaurants are closing.

And although it may feel like the situation is going out of control, there are still plenty of things you can do to protect your health and the people around you.

Aside from frequent hand-washing and following the national guidance for preventing the virus, it's also important to protect yourself from the infection on the inside. It's essential to strengthen your immune system to swat the coronavirus away.

The coronavirus is utterly new to the human immune system, which makes it naïve to the virus and still hasn't had the chance to develop natural immunity against it.

While many people are only developing a very mild disease, it's essential to control your health immediately, especially the trillions of microbes living in your gut, collectively known as the microbiome.

The gut microbiome is a population of bacteria and fungi that reside in the innermost section of your gastrointestinal tract, having a vital impact on your metabolism, body weight, illness, appetite, immune system, and mood.

According to studies, the more abundant and more diverse the community of gut microbes are, the lower your risk of disease and allergies, and of course, the coronavirus.

So how can you restore healthy gut, while increasing good bacteria in your body and giving your microbiome a healthy boost?

Here is one tip:

Take a probiotic supplement.

Probiotics don't permanently colonize the intestines, but these will help your health in changing the overall composition of the microbiota while supporting your metabolism.

Here are our top five choices.

Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic contains 60 billion CFUs per serving and is made of 100% natural ingredients. It's surely going to keep your immune system healthy this coronavirus season.

Schiff's Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotic Gummies are perfect for those who don't enjoy drinking capsules. This one boasts a delicious natural fruit-flavored gummy and is also safe for kids three years and older.

Dr. Ohhira's Probiotics Original Formula is a plant-based probiotic that was naturally fermented for three years, made with 12 different strains of friendly bacteria and all-natural ingredients.

EndoMune Advanced Adult Multi-Strain Probiotic has 20 billion CFUs and helps with digestive-related problems such as gas, bloating, and diarrhea.

Hyperbiotics PR-15 Probiotics replenish beneficial bacteria to support digestive and immune health. It will also help your weight management efforts.

Eat a diverse range of foods.

Each bacteria plays a different role in your health and requires different nutrients for growth. A diet consisting of varying food types can lead to a diverse microbiome.

The variety may be as important as the quantities, as the chemicals and types of fiber will vary.

Pick high-fiber vegetables such as leeks, onion, garlic and artichokes, and beans and whole grains.

Exercise for you and your microbes.

Regular physical activity is not only good for the heart, but it's good for the gut as well.

According to studies, some of the lactate produced during exercise can impact certain gut microbes. Start slow. Stop binge-watching on Netflix and get moving.

Drink a bit of alcohol.

Large amounts may be harmful to your microbes and your health, but in small quantities, alcohol has been shown to increase gut diversity.

Stay away from artificial sweeteners.

Saccharine, aspartame, and sucralose are known to reduce gut diversity and disrupt the metabolism of microbes. Ditch the processed foods as well.

READ MORE: Stressed? Keep Dandruff Away with These 5 Products from Amazon

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles