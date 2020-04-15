Stephen Curry's Wife, Ayesha Curry, Facing MASSIVE $10 Million Lawsuit

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, is facing a major lawsuit filed by a branding company.

Michael Plonsker, Ayesha's legal representative, told TMZ Sport that his client is denying all allegations presented in the lawsuit.

Time To Pay Up

A celebrity branding company claimed that they were behind the success of Ayesha Curry. According to the lawsuit they filed, Ayesha became a household name because of what they did, but she ran away with the money when it started to roll in.

TMZ Sports was able to obtain legal documents pertaining to the suit filed by Robert Flutie, the man running Flutie Entertainment. Flutie claimed that he was introduced by a good friend to Ayesha in late 2014. Back then, Ayesha's only foray to the entertainment industry was her cooking blog entitled "Little Lights Of Me."

In the lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Flutie Entertainment said that the five years they spent working with Ayesha has brought "significant and unprecedented results."

Flutie claimed that the food and lifestyle personality came to them and expressed her desire to "build herself as a global brand." In November 2014, they both signed an agreement to work together to achieve that goal, five years after Curry was drafted and became a part of the Warriors.

Since then, Flutie and his team helped Ayesha materialize her vision of becoming the modern-day Martha Stewart or somewhat like Rachel Ray. She wanted to have cookbooks, a Television show, and a wide array of endorsements of various consumer products.

Flutie claimed that they helped Ayesha land a show in the Food Network. They were also behind the success of her hosting role in ABC's "Great American Baking Show." With the years they worked together, they were also able to produce a bestselling cookbook, launch several food-based businesses, and get her several product endorsements.

However, things went south when Ayesha allegedly fired Flutie in May 2019 while trying to "cut them out of the profits and ownership she had made while she was still a client of Flutie Entertainment."

At the moment, Flutie is demanding $10 million, plus a 50% interest of Ayesha's Yardie Girl. It's the production company that takes care of all of Ayesha's television projects.

Flutie also demands his take on Ayesha's Homemade brand, which includes a website and an e-commerce business.

Ayesha's Reply

Ayesha Curry is facing a $10 million lawsuit filed by former manager and star maker Robert Flutie. However, all the allegations presented in the lawsuit have been denied by the talk show host.

Several attempts to reach out to Ayesha for comments have turned out unsuccessful for TMZ. The mom of three has refused to give a comment and has instead let her attorney take care of everything.

"Ayesha Curry terminated her business relationship with disgruntled manager Robert Flutie in early 2019. We are confident that the legal process will find his accusations nonsensical and completely unfounded," Ayesha;s attorney said in a statement to TMZ.

At the moment, Ayesha Curry is enjoying her sweet time with her husband Stephen Curry and children while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family is taking this time for their much-needed bonding.

