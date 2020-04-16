Royal Secret: Princess Anne EXPOSES The ‘Downsides To Having Titles’

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne, opens up about her life as a royal and the drastic changes within their family.

This includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their role as senior members of the royal family, as well as Prince Andrew's retirement from public duty after being dragged to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's scandal.

No Plans On Slowing Down

In a rare sit-down interview, the 70-year-old princess told royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair that retirement is not on her agenda.

"Most people would say we're very lucky not to be in that situation because you wouldn't want to just stop. It is, to a large extent, the choice of the organizations you're involved with and whether they feel you're still relevant," Princess Anne shared.

To date, Princess Anne has been closely involved with more than 300 charities and military organizations -- including Carers Trust or formerly known as the Princess Royal's Trust for Carers and Transaid and Riders for Health.

Branded as the "hardest-working royal," she was said to have carried out more than 500 engagements last year, and she and has no plans on slowing down.

Why Princess Anne Refused To Give Her Children Titles

Moreover, she also explained why she dismissed the idea of giving Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall HRH titles, which she thinks "was probably the right thing to do".

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she said.

Known as the most down-to-earth member of the royal family, she declined the courtesy titles as she wanted her children to lead as normal lives as possible.

Following this, Princess Anne -- who is also a hands-on grandmother -- revealed she enjoys spending her time with her four granddaughters: Savannah (9), Isla (8), Mia (6), and Lena (1).

Princess Anne's Warning To The Younger Generation of Royals

Although she has stayed away from giving any political remarks, Princess Anne warned the younger royals to stick "to the basics" and advised them to avoid "reinventing the particular wheel."

"I don't think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it? You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say, 'Oh, you did that?' Or, 'You went there?' Nowadays, they're much more looking for, 'Oh let's do it a new way.' And I'm already at the stage," Princess Anne shared.

Prince Charles' Feisty Younger Sister

Furthermore, behind her feisty attitude and waspish wit, she described herself as "the boring old fuddy-duddy" and revealed that she wanted to be an engineer if she had not been born a royal.

She was always fascinated with the "practicalities of how things work."

Aside from this, she is also known for recycling her clothes and supporting locally manufactured products.

The self-confessed Harris tweed fanatic admitted that she seldom buys anything which is not made in the U.K.

