Royal Disappointment: Meghan Markle Having a 'Lonely Time' Since Moving to LA

Everybody might think that Meghan Markle is now extremely happy after quitting the royal family and living the lifestyle she has always wanted.

The new chapter of their lives will give them a chance to do whatever they want now that nobody will stop them.

However, it might have been a wrong move because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It complicated things not just for Prince Harry and Meghan, but for everyone.

Right now, the couple is in lockdown in Los Angeles, and it's not one of the happiest moments in their lives, especially Meghan, as it was reported that the former actress is having a "lonely time" right now.

Before Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first touch-based in Canada, which also imposed strict self-isolating and social distancing guidelines during the global pandemic.

While a lot of people may find the situation isolating and sad, since Meghan Markle just ended her senior royal duties in Britain, she likely expected that things would be far more different than the reality.

Her mother, Doria Ragland, is based in Los Angeles, and by moving there, she thought they would be able to spend time with her.

But since Meghan and Prince Harry just jetted to Los Angeles amid the panic over the borders being closed, upon arriving, the couple were instructed to quickly isolate themselves without Doria as to make sure that they didn't carry any virus with them.

That led to Meghan being separated from her mother since stepping foot in the US.

According to New! Magazine, an insider told them that despite being back in her home city, this wasn't the dream of returning home that Meghan had imagined.

"It's been a very isolating and lonely time for Meghan, who was desperate to get to her mom and have her be with her grandson, who she's missing desperately."

Meghan Markle was also reportedly disappointed that she can't help her 63-year-old mom more because of her celebrity status, and it worries Meghan so much.

"Due to her high profile, she can't just nip over and drop in groceries, so she feels a sense of helplessness at being so close but not being able."

The New's other source said that Meghan has been checking in with her mother three to four times a day and also hired a staff to deliver anything Doria may need at her home.

Meghan's additional disappointment is that Doria won't be able to celebrate Archie's birthday with them.

"It's not been the return home she'd planned," said the source.

While Meghan Markle is having a difficult time, her husband, Prince Harry, is also struggling with his new life in Los Angeles.

Meghan can always go back to being an actress and resume her career, but Prince Harry left his family and the life he had always known and moved across the Atlantic to a place where he's not even familiar.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, "I can't imagine that someone as active and as passionate as Harry is just going to sit back and do nothing over the long term."

He added, "I think he might feel like a prisoner within his own home."

Only time can tell.

