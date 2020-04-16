Megxit Trouble: Meghan Markle Set Up For MASSIVE FAILURE With Tell-All

Meghan Markle is about to get in trouble and share the same fate as Prince Andrew once she agrees to do her rumored tell-all interview.

Earlier this week, reports emerged about Meghan and Prince Harry being in talks with several networks where they can hold their first tell-all interview since they departed from the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is believed to be looking for some ways to win the public back, is believed to have been offered more than $1million (£800,000) to spill her side of the whole royal drama.

However, royal expert Angela Mollard warned the royal couple from pursuing it, as it could lead to a massive failure for Meghan.

The royal expert appeared on New Idea's ROYALS podcast wherein she forewarned about the possible outcome the tell-all interview would cause.

"It's been touted they would be paid a $1million which isn't a lot really," she shared. "I know it does seem a lot but for an interview of that magnitude."

Mollard went on and compared Meghan's potential interview with the ones which Prince Andrew and Princess Diana had.

To recall, the Duke of York faced massive backlash for agreeing to what turned out to be a TV interrogation about him and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana discredited Prince Charles after she mentioned in a Panorama interview that she knew the heir to the throne restarted his romantic entanglement with Camilla and was having an affair with her even before their divorce.

Meghan Won't Get People's Sympathy?

In the same podcast, the royal expert also took note of how Meghan's tell-all could be another car crash interview.

"It would be car crash Prince Andrew-style part two," Mollard predicted. "You would have to presume that Meghan would be coming at from the perspective of Diana's interview. That kind of 'I was a victim' style."

Meghan and Prince Harry could freely do the interview if they choose to snub all the warnings given to them. They could even decide to do the tell-all anytime with Oprah Winfrey since they are friends with her, and Meghan could spit out any details that moment.

However, if the Duchess of Sussex would push it through, she would be just digging her own grave since she will surely not receive the same support that Princess Diana enjoyed.

Compared to the late Princess of Wales who gained the public's approval because she was a victim in her marriage with Prince Charles, Meghan would be like a speck of dust as she never had the same affection as Princess Diana from the public.

"I don't think there is that depth of affection for Meghan. She was in the Royal Family for a blink before she was out of it," the royal expert explained.

On May 19, 2018, Meghan officially became part of the monarchy after she got married to Prince Harry. Just nearly two years later, the Duke and Duchess decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, which has been dubbed as "Megxit".

