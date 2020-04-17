Keep Bored Kids at Bay: 6 Toys and Games You Can Get from Amazon

Staying inside the house with kids during quarantine could be a bit challenging for parents. Aside from the fact that they cause chaos and mess all day long, they also quickly get bored with usual routines and activities.

That is why every parent and guardian should put their entertainment game to the next level to keep kids busy, having fun, and enjoying quality time together.

So instead of giving your little ones unlimited screentime to kill boredom, keep them busy by mixing creativity and fun through the help of the following toys and games, which you can easily purchase on Amazon.

Crayola Washable Kids Paint

Unleash the kids' inner Van Gogh with this washable paint set that comes in six different colors. It is perfect for younger kids who are just starting to learn about colors, as it puts them into an effortless artwork.

What we love about this Crayola Washable Kids Paint is that it does not drip from the brushes and does not separate, resulting in a vivid color that kids can play and get creative with.

It is also efficient for parents and guardians as the paint comes off easily on brushes even after it dries overnight -- no need to worry about clothes and hands stains as you can easily wash it off with water!

Jenga

Who doesn't love a classic game? Jenga is perfect for killing idle time and having fun with a little competition. Aside from enjoyment, this game also promotes skills and strategy development and brings some suspense.

The rules of the game are simple: stack the Jenga blocks and each player will take a turn in pulling out a block without crashing the stack. Win by being the last player to pull out a block without crashing the Jenga stack.

What we love about Jenga is both kids and kids at heart can play it, so it is an instant bonding moment for the entire family.

Kinetic Sand

This toy is perfect for younger kids' motor skills development, as they can easily squeeze, smash, cut, squish, poke, pinch, roll, and flatten the Kinetic Sand. It also promotes creativity by having the option to mold or shape it into incredible sand art.

It may look messy, but as long as you let kids play with it in a designated bin, it will be easy to clean up. It is also made from natural sand, so it never dries out and kids can play with it over and over again.

Scrabble Junior

Mix playing with a little bit of learning with Scrabble Junior. It is a fun and easy word game for kids that will not only keep them busy, but will also sharpen their brains on spelling and vocabulary.

This classic game is easy to play: players can earn points by building and completing words out of the letter blocks provided. If kids are only learning how to spell, Scrabble Junior has a board side that comes with pictures, clues, and color-coded words.

Grow 'N Glow Terrarium Science Kits

Make a little Science project at home with this build-your-own terrarium. It allows kids to craft, plant, water and grow their or terrarium tabletop garden. The kit comes with all the essential stuff that you need, such as plastic mason-style jar, decorative lid, potting mix, organic chia, wheat grass seeds, garden figurines, decorative sand, river stones and a plant mister.

Aside from keeping them busy building the terrarium, kids will also get to learn about the eco-system and plants' life cycle. Isn't it a great idea?

