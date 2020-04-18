Royal Scare: Prince William Reveals TRUTH About Prince Charles’ Coronavirus Test

It has been business as usual for Prince Charles after Clarence House confirmed that the heir to the throne has fully recovered and "on the other side" of his coronavirus diagnosis.

Days after he got out of isolation, the Prince of Wales started his royal duty as he remotely unveiled the first COVID-19 field hospital in London.

Prince William Opened Up About Prince Charles' Coronavirus Diagnosis

However, in his recent interview with BBC during a round table discussion, the Duke of Cambridge expressed his concern for his father's health condition.

The 37-year-old royal admitted his fears for Prince Charles' diagnosis. After all, with his age bracket, he was considered high risk for contracting a serious illness from the dreaded virus.



"I have to admit at first I was quite concerned. He fits the profile of somebody-the age he is at, which is, you know, fairly risky," Prince William said.

"And so I was a little bit worried, but my father has had many chest infections, colds and things like that over the years. And so I thought to myself, If anybody's going to be able to beat this it's going to be him."

Over the past years, it was previously reported that Prince Charles suffered from respiratory issues and even had a serious asthma. With this, he was forced to cancel royal engagements -- including the Field of Remembrance service in New Zealand -- in November last year.

Moreover, the Duke of Cambridge detailed his father's condition after he displayed "mild symptoms" of COVID-19.

"I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop and not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and go for a walk," he explained.

Although the heir to the throne had difficulty doing his day to day activities such as going for long walks, Prince William still considered this as "very lucky" as Prince Charles was able to recover fast.

The heir to the throne spent his isolation in his Balmoral Castle in Scotland with his wife, Duchess Camilla, who tested negative from the dreaded virus.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Amid COVID-19

Aside from his father, the 37-year-old royal also revealed his concerns over Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh's health.

"I think very carefully about my grandparents who are, you know, at the age they're at, and we're doing everything we can to make sure that they're, you know, isolated away and protected from this," Prince William shared.

The 93-year-old monarch and her husband were said to be "in good health" after one royal aide tested positive for COVID-19.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip were transferred to their private residence at Windsor Castle ahead of time due to coronavirus fears.

As of now, Britain has failed to contain the spread of COVID-19 after it has been reported that the U.K. is "reaching" the coronavirus peak. Death toll in the nation is reportedly approaching 15,000, while confirmed cases have soared to more than 108,000.

