'Dumb Blonde' Paris Hilton Does Not Exist, 'Ditzy' Persona Faked for Fame!

If there's an icon for spoiled airheads, Paris Hilton will be on top of many people's lists. Surprisingly, after all these years, she came out and revealed that this was not her, after all! She was just faking for television.

This news bit shared by Paris Hilton is certainly weird for "fans," who had grown to either love or hate her, but still followed the trends she set anyway, especially when "Simple Life" was still being aired.

According to her, her portrayal in "The Simple Life" as a spoiled brat was actually not real. Instead, it was just made or the producers' request. Because she did not think the show would even last five seasons, she agreed.

But since the show lasted for years, she had to stick to the ditzy personality she "created" for the show with her childhood pal, another heiress, Nicole Richie.

The show's premise is on the two girls being removed from their very wealthy world where they go clubbing all the time to live with families and deal with everyday situations. While Nicole was deemed as the comedic one, Paris was known as the dumb and ditzy one, who has one thing going for her - wealth.

The show got so popular there's a clamor for a reboot at this time and age.

Paris Hilton Not a Ditzy Blonde

According to Hilton, when she spoke with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show No Filter, the "Paris Hilton" that people knew for years was someone the producers formulated for her to appear as, which she executed perfectly.

The problem is that this persona stuck even outside the show. Her reputation as a total space case followed her even after the show. Not that she did not earn from it, because it can be said that this persona was what made her so successful in the first place even after the show ended. She easily became a successful entrepreneur by capitalizing on how Paris Hilton was on television - a rich girl who knows nothing about life and yet can get everything she wants.

"I think it definitely all came about with The Simple Life. Just creating this character, because it was one of the first reality shows and the producers told me 'we want you play up this character of this kind of spoiled airhead,'" Paris revealed.

Airhead is an understatement when one would remember all the antics that Hilton showed as a rich girl with technically no knowledge of everyday things. She did not even know Wal-Mart and thought it was a place that sold walls. Now it is unclear if that was faked or not.

She said she's not an airhead on real-life though, and is quite the opposite. "It was my first show. I'd never been on TV before. I had no idea what to expect. So I had to continue doing that character for five seasons, because I didn't know the show would go on for so long. So I think that people assume that's who I really am in life when I'm actually quite the opposite," Paris explained.

The show lasted between 2004 and 2007 and was a massive success. Hilton became a household name despite all the ditziness, and for a while, she became an A-list celebrity, treated by fans as some form of a goddess.

Paris Hilton Cashes in on Dumb Blonde Reputation

She capitalized on this by stamping her famous name in different business ventures, which became all successful. As of today, she has a total o 25 fragrances, handbags, two hotels in the Philippines, and a range of other products sold around the world. Her parents may already be wealthy, but she certainly has her own entrepreneurial spirit, aided by a "faked" dumb blonde persona. Not that she did not tell her fans that she's not a dumb blonde. She had, numerous times actually.

If people thought her parents spoiled her so much that she became the Paris Hilton portrayed on television, they are wrong too. Her parents may be wealthy, but she and her siblings were raised to work hard. This is why she's proud of herself because she really did work hard for all that she has now.

