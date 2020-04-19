Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Survived Leg Amputation Due to Coronavirus Infection

41-year-old Broadway actor Nick Cordero has been in the hospital for almost three weeks after being infected with the coronavirus, and as per his wife, he might even lose his leg due to complications. Kloots later on announced that the surgery happened already and it was successful.

The Tony Award-nominee initially went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California with what they thought was pneumonia, but later tested positive for the coronavirus and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has been updating fans the condition of his health throughout the entire time.

On Saturday, Kloots shared the heartbreaking news that on the eighteenth day of Nick Cordero at the hospital because of the COVID-19, his right leg will need to be amputated.

She explained that the blood thinner that was initially helping to ease some clotting on her husband's leg started causing issues with his blood pressure.

"Basically we've had issues in his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes and it just isn't happening with surgery and everything," according to Kloors.

She added, "We took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clothing on the right leg," she said on her Instagram Story, "So the right leg will be amputated today."

The former Radio City Rockette then wrote a hopeful message, pleading for Nick Cordero to wake up.

"I know this isn't possible, but today is a miracle day, so what not to ask? I just wish I could see him. Hold his hand. Touch his face. I do believe this would help him WAKE UP."

Kloots' update came days after her husband may not be able to walk again.

The "Waitress" star is "fighting for his life" in the intensive care unit and has received assistance with his breathing through extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, says Kloots.

She also has been raising awareness for Nick Cordero's fight for life via social media using the hashtag "#wakeupnick" with the help of other high profile celebrities such as Florence Pugh and other casts of the Broadway show he has toured with.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," Kloots said she and Cordero were watching the news and were trying to decide if he had the coronavirus back in March.

"It didn't seem like Nick had the symptoms. He just had this extreme fatigue. We just thought we'd ride it out. We'd see what happened and just isolate because all he wanted to do was sleep," she shared.

However, the tipping point happened one morning when Kloots was changing their 10-month-old Elvis Eduardo's diaper, and she heard a loud thump.

"I ran into the bedroom, and he had fainted."

Amanda Kloots revealed that she sends her husband a daily home video so that a nurse can show it to him when he wakes up each morning.

"If I can tell Nick anything, it's that we love him and it's going to be okay," said the fitness coach. "And that Elvis and I are okay and that we are healthy and we are waiting for him and he just needs to get better ... and he's got a whole lot of living to do."

Tony-winning producer Alex Boniello recently announced that he launched a GoFundMe page for Nick Cordero, sharing on Twitter, "Our friend Nick Cordero is currently in yet another emergency surgery related to his fight against COVID-19. Let's support him, his wife, and their lovely son."

Nick Cordero is just one of the latest actors, musicians, media figures, and celebrities that have contracted the coronavirus and have gone public with their diagnosis.

