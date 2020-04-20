NOT A PRINCESS! Meghan Markle Not ‘Suited To Royal Life,’ Claims Expert

Being a member of the British royal family is not a walk in the park, and Meghan Markle can attest to that.

For nearly two years, Meghan endured criticisms from royal watchers and media due to her celebrity background and previous marital status -- which for some was unlikely royal.

Meghan Markle, Not Royal Material?

As cited by a U.K. tabloid, a body language expert boke down the relationship between Prince Charles and the 38-year-old Duchess as to why he may think that Meghan is not royal material.

Although it was reported that the Prince of Wales has a better relationship with the former "Suits" star than her other daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, body language expert Judi James claimed that the Prince of Wales was showing reservations when it comes to Meghan and her role in the family.

"The way Charles holds his hands behind his back with Meghan hints at some wariness. He would clearly have been aware that, as stimulating as her company might be, a confident feminist who holds strong opinions and values might not be ideally suited to royal life," James said.

James was referring to Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in 2018 when she asked the heir to the throne to walk her down the aisle in the absence of her father, Thomas Markle.

The Closeness Between Prince Charles And Meghan Markle

However, despite this judgment, the expert pointed out that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Sussex have a genuine connection, which might be due to Meghan's confident approach and passion that they both see in each other.

"Meghan's rather intense and confident approach seems to have created some moments of what looks like closeness between herself and Charles. These communication signals with Meghan suggest a grown-up, shared form of chatting," James added.

It was previously reported that Meghan helped bridged the gap between Prince Harry and Prince Charles.

The ex-royal convinced his husband to patch things up with his father and to "look after the family you've got."

With this, she was praised by her father-in-law and was fondly called "tungsten" because of her "tough and unbending" personality.

Moreover, an insider told another British tabloid that Prince Harry needed a "tungsten-type figure in his life" and that's what Prince Charles saw in Meghan.

Post-Royal Life

Almost three months after the couple announced their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, the Sussexes, together with their almost one-year-son Archie, have now settled their post-royal lives in Los Angeles, California.

Meghan and Harry are no longer expected to carry out official duties, but they keep their "commitment to the good in the world" as they just unveiled a new non-profit organization called "Archewell."

Following this, it was mentioned that the organization will mainly focus on support groups and provide emotional and psychological service, as well as social and personal care.

