Ellen DeGeneres Nightmare! Trans YouTuber Reveals UGLY Experience In Talk Show

Recently labeled as "one of the meanest people alive," Ellen Degeneres has been facing a wave of backlash after a Twitter thread went viral exposing her diva personality.

It seems that America's most beloved talk show host is not as nice as what the public thinks after she got exposed by her former staff through the now-viral post of comedian Kevin T. Porter.

"Queen of Social Distancing"

To recall, Porter asked his followers to share their "most insane stories [they've] heard" about DeGeneres in an effort to raise funds for the Los Angeles Food Bank.

Things got out of hand as several users shared their unpleasant experiences with the renowned host.

Someone even called her "Queen of Social Distancing" since the host does not want her staff to be in the same room as hers.

In a separate incident, Ellen's current production crew was said to be "distressed and outraged" after the management failed to provide them with concrete plans regarding their wages.

It was reported that 30 members were left in the dark for two weeks after the show went off the air in March due to the ongoing pandemic.

NikkieTutorials Reveals Nightmare Experience On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Following the wave of criticisms, famous beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager or better known by her YouTube channel name as NikkieTutorials admitted that she regrets guesting in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after her awful encounter with the talk show host.

In her interview with a dutch publication &C Magazine, she revealed that she felt disappointed with the comedian's unequal treatment towards her.

"Maybe I'm being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: 'Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'" Nikkie said, referring to her January appearance on the show.

"But instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked. I expected a Disney show, but I got Teletubbies after dark," she added.

The 26-year-old Dutch native was invited to appear in DeGeneres' show to talk about her decision to come out as a transgender.

Moreover, Nikkie went on to spill the tea after she mentioned that the Emmy Award winner did not even greet her backstage and she was not allowed to use the closest toilet to her because it was reserved for other guests like the Jonas Brothers.

"Every guest at Ellen had a private toilet, but I didn't," the beauty guru recalled.

The famous YouTuber even advised her fans to manage their expectations when meeting their idols to avoid being disappointed like her.

Ellen's Tone-Deaf Remark Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Aside from the famous vlogger, netizens also slammed the TV host for her insensitive coronavirus remark.

DeGeneres was recently criticized after she compared her $27 million mansion to a "jail."

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people - this is like being in jail, is what it is," Ellen mentioned.

Since then, the video has been taken down from YouTube after receiving a massive backlash from the public.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Revelation: 'Cast Away' Star Shares TRUTH About COVID-19 Battle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles