Prince Harry The Real Cause of Prince Charles, Diana Divorce? 'He's a Disappointment!'

Before being with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was already the center of British tabloid headlines because he used to be a troublemaker back in the day.

Prince Charles may be disappointed in his son for all his bad choices and bad boy antics, but apparently, it wasn't the first time the heir to the throne was disappointed with the red-headed prince.

While it's now hard to imagine a royal family with Prince Harry and Prince William, reports previously stated that Prince Charles was AT ONCE disappointed with the Duke of Sussex's birth.

According to royal author Andrew Morton who wrote the book, "Diana: Her True Story," he was able to ask Princess Diana some juicy details about the royal life.

He said that the interview was the closest we will ever come to her autobiography.

In the book, which is reportedly according to the late Princess of Wales, Prince Charles had wished for a girl, after the birth of Prince William.

In September 1984, the blonde beauty gave birth to Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor after nine hours of labor and zero drugs.

Lady Di reportedly told the author, "I knew Harry was going to be a boy because I saw on the scan. Charles always wanted a girl. He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl. I knew Harry was a boy, and I didn't tell him."

And as per Princess Diana, Prince Charles' first comment was full of dismay, saying, "' Oh God, it's a boy!' And his second comment was, 'And he's even got red hair.'"

Though the latter comment was reported a joke, Prince Diana was reportedly hurt and offended.

Her older sisters and younger brother, Earl, all have red hair, a trait that is common in the Spencer family.

What's even worse, according to the royal author, was during Prince Harry's christening in December when Prince Charles told his mother-in-law, "We were so disappointed - we thought it would be a girl."

Princess Diana's mom reportedly told the Prince of Wales, "' You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that's normal.'"

Apparently, the incident prompted one of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' bigger disagreements.

"Ever since that day, the shutters have come down, and that's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him."

According to the mother-of-two, when Prince Harry was born, their marriage just suddenly went "bang -- the whole thing went down the drain."

She told her author friend that at that time, something inside her "closed off" after Prince Harry's birth, and especially since the Prince of Wales picked up his longtime affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

"By then, I knew Charles had gone back to his lady."

However, Princess Diana later confirmed that their problem wasn't Prince Harry, but because of the father-of-two's affair.

Prince Charles' Relationship with His Sons

While there have been different reports with his complicated relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry growing up, after the death of Princess Diana, the trio was okay.

However, when Meghan Markle entered the picture, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Charles' relationship isn't as good as they used to be.

After all, Prince Harry left the UK and stepped down as a senior member of the royal family. It may have only strained their relationship even more.

