Prince Harry Makes 'Dangerous' Faux Pas, Expert Says

Prince Harry cannot do anything right in the eyes of the Brits these days. This time, after he actually praised British veterans for being resilient and selfless, he was slammed for not having enough qualifications to comment on the coronavirus crisis.

According to medical experts, Prince Harry's comment on a recent podcast is outrageous, bordering on nonsensical. In the process of praising the volunteerism of British veterans, he had let out the phrase that "things are better than we are led to believe," which caused medical frontliners to lash out. How dare he?

Professor Karol Sikora, who is a leading British oncologist, is at the forefront of this irate group. He lashed out a Prince Harry and his so-called pride for Britons.

On his part, what Prince Harry said is that he is proud of the selfless behavior of many British veterans who joined the army of volunteers who are doing their best to contribute to the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Michael Coates, who is manning the Declassified Podcast, Prince Harry, who is currently in Los Angeles, said: "I think that what is happening especially in the UK is the very best of the human spirit." He then added, "It's also proving that I think things are better than we're led to believe through certain corners of the media."

Prince Harry subtly throws shade at the media by claiming that it can be dangerous in general for people when they are only gathering information about the virus from specific news channels. However, he said that if people are only out and about and if they are "on the right platforms," they can actually be aware of the human spirit being emphasized and pushed forward by this pandemic.

Understandably, doctors who can witness the harrowing consequences of the infection first-hand, are quick to shut this comment down. Professor Sikora slammed his comments as "outrageous."

He then slammed Prince Harry for even commenting when he has no credibility over this matter, even hitting at the fact that he's in a whole country away in the middle of this crisis because of Megxit. He told the Sun, "What are his qualifications for making these comments - other than deserting his country in its hour of need?"

The expert also wondered why Harry is so angry at the media when journalists are hard at work to deliver information to the public, which in turn can make use of this knowledge to hold the government responsible.

"As for the media, I really don't understand what Harry's beef is," he remarked. "Journalists have been reporting the facts and have been doing great work in holding the Government to account," he added.

The doctor could be or could not be right about his comment about Prince Harry not making sense over his coronavirus statement. After all, some would argue that the prince merely wants to praise the army for doing a truly remarkable job. However, what the expert is right about is that Prince Harry (and, of course, Meghan Markle) is pissed off with the UK tabloids.

In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already wrote to the editors of various British tabloids that they would not be allowed to cover them from now on, or at least with their expressed consent. They will now practice "zero engagement policy." The two wrote that the media has become too influencial when they can publish distorted information and lies.

