Fake News! Fans Misled Over Meghan Markle's Advertised Interview

Royal watchers patiently waited for Meghan Markle's first "live" interview since she left the monarchy with Prince Harry. However, everything did not turn out the way they expected it to be.

A few weeks after Megxit, news about Meghan's landmark appearance on "Good Morning America" emerged. She signed on the USA TV show to do a short interview to promote the Disney nature documentary "Elephant" on Disney+.

In January 2020, news outlets revealed that the Duchess agreed to collaborate with Disney through a voiceover deal that aimed to benefit the wildlife charity "Elephants Without Borders."

As the narrator, Meghan was expected to unroll a glimpse of the film -- about how an elephant goes on an epic journey across Zimbabwe and Botswana.

However, the show aired a pre-recorded asset from the "Elephants" film instead, smashing the previous reports that the Duchess of Sussex would appear live.

The confusion among the royal fans and viewers started when GMA broadcasted the appearance and noted that Meghan would be doing a live and exclusive talk regarding her role in the new Disney documentary.

Though it was pre-recorded, it marked Meghan's first-ever engagement since they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. However, before this appearance happened, she already recorded the said narration last fall in London following her conversation with the filmmakers, Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz.

What Happened During The Segment?

Wearing a casual white shirt and flaunting her loose hair, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress expressed how she is so grateful to receive such an opportunity to be part of the wildlife organization's project of bringing the elephants' lives to the limelight.

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," the Duchess of Sussex said. "When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety."

She went on and revealed that the awareness which "Elephants" aimed to bring would definitely make people realize the connection between humans and animals in the wildlife. In addition, the film also showed a sneak peek of the obstacles that the world is currently facing right now.

In the end, Meghan left a message and urged everyone to take care of everyone -- not only the planet itself but also the living things in the fauna.

Currently, the keen animal activist, Prince Harry, and their 11-month-old son Archie relocated to Los Angeles. The royal couple made a public appearance mid-April while delivering foods to the needy around the city as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

They have been doing the activity, in collaboration with Project Angel Food (a local charity in LA), multiple times now since they landed on the city.

"What's so lovely is that the organization has now seen an uptick in donations, many of which people have been making in honor of [their] baby, Archie's, first birthday on May 6," a source told PageSix.

"This makes Meghan and Harry so happy as it's something so meaningful for his birthday that they will otherwise have to spend in lockdown."

