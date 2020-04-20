Katy Perry Heartbreak! Katy Mourns Death Of Special Friend

While the rest of the world mourns over the thousands of death due to the coronavirus pandemic, Katy Perry also grieves for the loss of a special someone present in her life for more than a decade.

On Saturday (April 18), the 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce the devastating news that her beloved cat, Kitty Purry, has already passed away.

The "Fireworks" hitmaker uploaded a series of photos of herself with the adorable street cat. In the first photo, a younger version of Katy during her "Teenage Dream" days could be seen wearing a pink and white polka dot shirt and a red flower on top of her right ear while carrying Kitty.

In the second photo, Katy cuddled and kissed her pet. And on the third photo, Katy and Kitty were shown in a video call, both sporting a grumpy look.

In the caption, Katy narrated how she met the street-cat-turned-celebrity-pet 15 years ago.

"Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend's window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter," Katy wrote.

"Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many."

However, on the faithful night of April 18, the fur baby laid to her final rest.

"Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night. I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven," Katy continued. "Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way."

In the end, the singer also expressed gratitude to her brother David for acting as Kitty's co-parents while she was not around.

Katy's legion of fans mourned with her and sent their condolences on the comments section.

"Kitty Purry was OUR pet. She was a huge part of our fandom back in the day. It still hurts that she didn't get to spend more years with you, but I'm sure she had great parents after your(s). RIP, Kitty Purry," one fan wrote.

"This just broke my heart. Gone but never forgotten. A childhood memory," another one added.

The adorable street cat has been a regular companion od Katy, especially during the early days of her career.

Aside from being an adorable pet, Kitty also enjoyed some special moments in the spotlight. In 2013, the cat made a cameo appearance at the end of Katy's lyric video of her hit song, "Roar."

In 2009, the boss babe feline was also nominated for a Teen Choice award for celebrity pet but lost to the Obama family's pet dog named Bo.

While the year 2020 could be a sad year for the "American Idol" judge for losing both her grandmother and pet simultaneously, there is still more reason to celebrate, as she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child this summer.

Last month, Katy announced that she is pregnant through the music video of her latest single "Never Worn White." In the video, Katy gave a glimpse of her baby bump, which is about five or six months during that time.

