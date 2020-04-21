Julianne Hough Breaking Up With Brooks Laich? It's Possible!

Juliane Hough took it to social media to express how she truly feels inside.

In a cryptic message about love and betrayal, it seems as if Hough has finally decided her fate with her husband Brooks Laich.

Loyalty And Love

The former "Dancing With The Stars" pro shared a quote on her Instagram stories on Sunday. The cryptic message was posted the day after she danced away all her "stagnant energy" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Never betray yourself to be loyal to others," the quote read.

Her mysterious post came after a source told US Weekly that she and her husband are not doing well after almost three years of marriage. The couple is currently in quarantine, but they are not together. The hockey player is with his husky, Koda, in a house in Idaho while the 31-year old dancer and actress is in the couple's home in Los Angeles.

While Hough previously admitted that she is dealing with "super intense" highs and lows in her life as she is practicing social distancing, she was later spotted out and about. This time, she was with the company of the "Chronicles of Narnia" actor Ben Barnes.

Hough did not leave any further comment on the mysterious message. It left her fans thinking: was this the confirmation that she's ending her marriage with Brooks Laich?

A Release Of Energy

A day before she posted the cryptic message, the "Safe Haven" actress joined the Kinrgy fitness community in their class via Instagram Live. She used the energy from the earth, air, fire, and water as inspiration for her movements.

Hough also admitted that she felt a strong release of energy from inside. "The built-up from what's going on personally and in the world" has fueled her movements through the workout.

The ballroom dancer wrote a special message via her Instagram Story: "Welcome home to your own skin, Jules."

Julianne Hough has always been open about wanting different things in life. In fact, rumors about her separation with Brooks started when he opened up about his sexuality. However, she insisted at that time that she and her husband are trying to talk about things.

Fixing A Marriage

Speculations that the marriage of Julianne and Brooks might end up in divorce started late last year. A separate source told Us Weekly that the two were having marriage problems.

At that time, an insider source close to the hockey player revealed that every one of their family and friends knew that something was up between the two.

While the concern about their marriage kept growing, Laich revealed that he has been thinking about exploring a new stage in his life at the beginning of 2020.

"I feel like a lot of my life has been 'bound' to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc.," the athlete wrote in an Instagram post.

"Though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them. In 2020, I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life."

Although they are not together during this difficult time, a source said that the two are trying to work on their issues.

"At the end of the day, they love each other and are still together," the source said at the time.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles