Angelina Jolie Truth: Angie Relying On One Man To Move On From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still in the midst of discussing the details of their divorce. However, while while Brad seems to have moved on from the separation, Angie is still struggling to recover.

Luckily, she got one reliable man in her life.

Getting Over A Heartbreak

The "Tomb Raider" actress is still reeling from her separation from Pitt. According to reports, Jolie is still recovering from what can be considered immense personal trauma.

Luckily, Jolie found comfort in these stressful times though her son Maddox.

"Maddox is the one person in the world Angie listens to so if anyone can lift her spirits, it's him," a source told OK! Magazine.

The source added how grateful Angelina feels that her eldest son Maddox is on her side. "Angie is so grateful to have him around again. Everyone's noticed a change in her manner. She hasn't smiled this much in months!"

The 44-year old actress currently has the custody of all her kids with her ex-husband. Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 are all in quarantine with Jolie during the coronavirus lockdown.

Angelina has been trying very hard to take care of her children while mending her broken heart. She has opted to raise them in a structured routine from "waking up early in the morning" to "setting up educational tasks for each one to keep them all busy with their studies even while on lockdown.

The insider added that Maddox has been lending a helping hand to his mother in taking care of his younger siblings. He is doing this while keeping up with the demands of his online classes.

At the moment, Maddox is with his mother and siblings due to the coronavirus. However, he opted to continue taking lessons through an online platform.

However, once everything settles down, Maddox still plans to go back to school in South Korea.

The End Of An Era

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were considered the golden couple of Hollywood. They've been living the dream until they decided to go their separate ways in 2016.

Their relationship -- at first -- was the happily-ever-after story that everyone was hoping for. So when they made the shocking announcement of their split, it broke everyone's heart. It was in September 2016 when the couple decided to file for divorce, following the rumored clash between Brad and their eldest son Maddox.

After that, the couple released a joint statement that they have opted to settle their divorce in private. Yet, four years since their announcement, the couple has yet to finalize their complicated divorce.

Their messy breakup became even more complex because of their custody battle and various court orders. It was reported that Brad was not providing enough support for their children. However, both Angelina and Brad have yet to give a comment on the issue.

Brad and Angelina are still trying to meet halfway. However, recent reports revealed that the couple has at least agreed to one thing for their children: both Jolie and Pitt want their kids to get a traditional education.

For now, this decision they made for their kids will have to do. In time, their fans hope the two would be able to find peace and make amends.

