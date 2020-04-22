Can’t Gym? 5 Tools for DIY Workouts at Home

Why would you wait for the lockdown to be lifted when you can build your own gym at home?

Even though you are forced to stay at home due to coronavirus pandemi, it should not refrain you from exercising and keeping your active and healthy lifestyle.

Building a DIY gym at home will not only develop your body to show off after the pandemic, but it can also help you strengthen your body and immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.

Good thing you can make your own gym with some alternative equipment available in Amazon.

VENUZOR Waist Trainer Belt for Women

Whether you are walking around your home or taking a few trips up and down the stairs, wearing a waist trainer can help you lose a few centimeters of your tummy fat.

This waist trainer from Venuzor is a 100 percent latex-free belt with hook and loop closure so you can adjust its tightness according to your preference. The adjustable strap also allows you to free yourself from irritation by providing enough space for breathability.

By wearing this while exercising, you will surely sweat more as if you have a sauna or spa around your belly.

Aside from slashing a few belly fats, Venuzor's belt can also support your sides and back while improving your posture.

Finance Plan Workouts at Home - Tension Ring Loops

Your body might need more stretching if you have been spending your time sleeping during the lockdown. But you don't have to worry. With these tension ring loops from Finance Plan, you can stretch efficiently!

Made with a lightweight latex material, each resistance loop bans can be used if you simply want to warm-up or stretch your muscles out. It can also make you feel as if you are using dumbbells just by pulling it, recreating an ideal equipment alternative for you.

You can expect to lose weight while increasing your muscles' strength.

AmazonBasics High-Density Exercise Round Foam Roller

You might want to ditch your previous gym partner once you have this AmazonBasics' foam roller.

This high-density foam roller is made from firm materials to help you in balancing, strengthening and rehab exercises. Even after you use it a hundred times, this roller can maintain its shape, allowing you to utilize it for a longer time.

A foam roller does not only help you in exercising, as it can also relieve the body soreness that you have been feeling for a long time now. After all, this product works with your body to enhance your blood circulation.

Fangoog 11Pcs Resistance Bands Set

Just like tension ring loops, this band set is multi-functional and can act as dumbbells or any lift.

Fangoog offers you five different types of tension rope that have various pounds depending on your body's capacity to pull and lift. Each powerful band is enough to build your muscles, and you only need this set and you're feet to make it work.

There is no need to worry if you want to use it for a long time since it has a durable metal hook and anti-skid feature to keep you safe while doing your exercise routine.

Tesnatevy Pull Up Bar

Build your own functional bar in just a few seconds with this pull-up bar made by Tesnatevy.

This 5-in-1 pull-up bar allows you to do pull-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, push-ups, and crunches in one whole exercise routine.

If you want to work more on your upper body and core muscles at home, this one is the best and the safest for you. It is made with non-slip foam to let you grasp on it to improve your back, triceps, biceps and more.

It is also easy to install. Just hang it on your door frame, and you are good to go!

READ MORE: 5 Facial Wax Strips to Try While You Quarantine and Stay Safe

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles