ALL IN! Jennifer Aniston Auctions Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience For 'Friends' Fans

Did the past few weeks feel like it hasn't been your day, your week, or month, or even your year?Well, fret no more, as the "Friends" cast are giving you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bond with them.

Yes, you read that right. You will get to see and chat with the six original pals from the hit 90s sitcom in life and flesh!

This is after Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the gang took to their Instagram accounts to announce that they are giving not just one but six lucky fans a chance to hang out with them for the much-awaited "Friends" reunion.

Jen, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perr, and David Schwimmer are not only doing this because they want to catch up with you. They are doing it for the bigger purpose of donating for the COVID-19 relief efforts.

In her Instagram entry, the 51-year-old actress explained that the whole "Friends" crew is jumping on the "All In Challenge" as part of their effort to feed the hungry during this global health crisis.

The challenge aims to eliminate hunger, especially now that many people are unemployed and getting minimal cash flow due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had," Jennifer wrote alongside a throwback photo of the cast.

Jen, who plays the role of Rachel Green in the series, explained that whoever wins will have a "Friends VIP experience" at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

To join in the challenge, a fan simply has to donate to the All-In Challenge website. Each donation starting at $10 gives the donor a chance to watch the reunion special live and up close.

Jennifer assured her 32.7 million Instagram followers that 100% of the fundraising proceeds will go directly to charities such as Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

So regardless if you win or not, you will still be able to help someone struggling and highly affected by the global pandemic that halted all major businesses and events.

In the end, the actress encouraged everyone to keep in touch with their loved ones during these challenging times.

"Can't wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected," she added.

Postponed Reunion Special

The filming of the unscripted episode is supposed to happen in late March, but due to the current health crisis, the production will be delayed until further notice.

The reunion special is also expected to be released this coming May 2020, along with the grand launch of HBO's streaming app, HBO Max.

The phenomenal sit-com ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and got introduced to the younger generation when it debuted on streaming giant Netflix in 2015.

