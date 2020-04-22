Royal Irony! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Disrespected Queen's PRIVACY Wishes

Oh the irony! Imagine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slamming the media for invading their privacy and yet doing this. The two shared with their favorite media something they were explicitly told to keep discreet, allegedly disrespecting Queen Elizabeth's call for privacy in the process.

It has been months since the Queen and Baby Archie were able to sight each other. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly missing the little tot that it was truly a treat for her when she was finally able to catch a glimpse of his great-grandson. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not forget the monarch on her birthday even though they are miles away from the United Kingdom. Calling from their new home in California, they greeted the Queen over a video call a happy 94th birthday, with Baby Archie in the frame.

However, it was not a private, intimate affair that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have loved. Whose fault is it though? Theirs too!

According to Daily Mail Online, the two, who were supposedly obsessed with privacy, were the ones who immediately instructed their spokesman to email a chosen few publications to share the news. Naturally, the handpicked publications do not include the four UK publications they decided to have a zero engagement policy with, Daily Mail included.

It is now considered quite hypocritical after the long letter they sent the four publications about how intrusive they are being. What makes it more appalling for some is that it has expressly been told to them that the palace would rather have the birthday events to be kept private. The Buckingham Palace reportedly told them that any calls between the Queen and her family on this special occasion, no matter how low-key it is this year, should be kept somehow a secret.

Just ironic of them.

After they decided to boycott the four UK tabloids, the reactions they got over the decision were mostly negative. Piers Morgan claimed that he is personally banning them from his television, Good Morning Britain, while other analysts claimed that the act was simply ill-timed. The world is already dealing with a pandemic that has no end yet, and the two are starting a war against media for privacy issues. They are called petty and pathetic by some, who subsequently asked them to please just focus on life and death issues.

An analyst from The Sun added that publicity is what the two are made of. If not for publicity- bad or good, they are not even anything. According to Jane Moore, the two just created drama when there was none but at the same time, nearly screaming they want to live a quiet life. It is also further aggravating that they are being so insensitive when they had been hailing themselves as "King and Queen of mental health issues." With the world's attention on the deathly virus, their actions are perceived as striving to pull focus back to them.

As Dan Wootton said, the Brits might not forgive them for it.

