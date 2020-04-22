Coronavirus Heartbreak: Chris Cuomo's Son Suffering From Severe COVID-19

Chris Cuomo and his wife Cristina Cuomo are worried for their 14-year old son who recently contracted the coronavirus.

Although they believe that children are more resilient, they are also the most vulnerable when symptoms become more severe.

A Heartbreaking Reality

Cristina Cuomo revealed that their son Mario has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In honor of the Earth Day celebration on Wednesday, Cristina penned a heartfelt message, revealing their son's current health condition.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina wrote in the caption of the slideshow she posted on Instagram. It included throwback photos of her with Chris and their son.

She also expressed how heartbreaking it is to see their son in this condition.

"My heart hurts more than my head over his infection," she added. "The virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer the same severity of symptoms."

Moreover, Cristina revealed that she is trying to take on a different approach in terms of Mario's medication. "I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins."

She added that Mario has already lost his sense of taste and smell due to the virus.

"I am feeding him healthy foods that normally can't get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all," Cristina revealed.

On the other hand, the mother-of-three posted a link in her bio where her followers can read about her thoughts and experiences as a mom whose child has become COVID-19 positive.

Keeping The Faith

Despite their son's current health concern, both Chris Cuomo and Cristina remain hopeful that all will be well in time.

In fact, in her recent post, Cristina reminded her followers to always practice kindness to other people and to the Earth.

"On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist, and raconteur Peter Beard advised us," Cristina wrote.

She also expressed her thoughts about how the virus has changed her life perspective in general.

"My old friend's recent death offers eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can't forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth," Cristina continued. "This virus has created a different version of me."

Cristina remains hopeful that despite the virus, she would become healthier, stronger, and smarter.

In a separate Instagram post, Cristina revealed that she had contracted the virus earlier this month before her husband Chris was diagnosed with the disease.

"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. COVID-19 got me," she confessed.

In a virtual interview on April 15 with his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chris discussed his wife's positive diagnosis of COVID-19 for the first time.

"Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart," the news anchor told his sibling. "It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

Chris also shared that his wife is not upset about contracting the virus. He described her as someone who takes everything in a positive light.

As of Wednesday, there are more than 800,000 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., topping the most cases in the world.

