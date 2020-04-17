Tom Hanks Truth: Rita Wilson Makes Shock Claim About COVID-19 Experience

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come forward and admit they have contracted the coronavirus.

As the world continues to change and people are worried about the implications of such disease, they came forward to help prevent its spread.

Coronavirus Survivors

Rita Wilson, in her interview with The Guardian, said that the entire ordeal became much easier to deal with because she and husband Tom Hanks experienced it together.

"I think that having the virus at the same time made it that little bit easier," she told the outlet.

"We both had a high fever and were extremely achy. I lost my sense of taste and smell, had stomach issues and shivering like you wouldn't believe. Yeah, I was scared."

Wilson also emphasized that while they were away from their loved ones during the time they got sick, having each other saved them both.

"We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break. We were fortunate we were in a place where we understood what the other was going through," Wilson furthered.

However, although it was comforting to know that they had each other, Wilson described the coronavirus as one of the worst illnesses of her life -- which is something considering that she has beaten cancer.

When they were finally allowed to return to the United States after being in quarantine in Australia, that's when Wilson felt they had survived COVID-19. Since then, they have been back in their home in Los Angeles while still abiding by the social distancing protocol.

Coronavirus Treatment

Rita Wilson admitted that she was given the chloroquine treatment. It is a different treatment from hydroxychloroquine, the unproven drug that President Donald Trump considered as a potential cure for coronavirus.

However, she said that the treatment came with its own side effects and had intense symptoms of their own.

"Extreme nausea, vertigo, my muscles felt like wet noodles, so I couldn't really stand," she explained. "We were just trying to get through it."

In a previous episode of The Talk with Gayle King, Rita discussed about the chloroquine treatment. Wilson described to King her ordeal undergoing the treatment typically used to treat malaria patients.

"I was very tired. I felt extremely achy," Wilson detailed on how she felt with the treatment.

"Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I realize I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn't realize at the time."

However, Wilson emphasized that despite the side effects, she was not sure if the drug truly helped her recover.

"I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or if it was just time for my fever to break, but my fever did break," she explained. "But the chloroquine had extreme side effects."

As of Friday April 17), the coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people all over the world, resulting to more than 145,000 deaths. In the U.S. alone, all 50 states have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The country has topped the number of infected patients as well all over the world.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles