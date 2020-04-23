TikTok: Jojo Siwa Looks Extremely Unrecognizable With NEW Look!

Jojo Siwa surprised her followers with her new TikTok video.

Known for her signature ponytail look and her colorful bow, the popular YouTuber and internet personality ditched everything to go for something more natural.

Everything Natural

The YouTube sensation surprised everyone in her new TikTok video by saying goodbey to her signature look. Her fans were floored when the young singer went for an all-natural look, showing off her wavy hair.

Jojo Siwa is known for her typical look with her hair tied up in a ponytail. And who would not notice those large bows that complete her look? However, the 16-year old switched up her look in the new TikTok video she posted, showing off her long hair and wavy locks.

Her video was set to the tune of Tiagz "Float On The Sound (ey)," and it got over 14.3 million views as of writing. Siwa can be seen sporting a rainbow-colored bomber jacket with her large signature bow to match.

She was also seen switching from one bold ensemble to another, each one paired with her signature bow on a side ponytail.

Finally, the video clip ended with her dressed down in a black t-shirt while flaunting her naturally curly hair. Her post got the viewers buzzing: what message is this 16-year old trying to send?

One fan of hers commented on the video writing, "Omg this is a whole other JoJo and I love it."

Another one called the video a "historical moment," as it surprised all fans that Jojo revealed her all-natural look.

While social distancing in her beautiful home in California amid the growing concern for the world health crisis, Siwa has kept her fans entertained. She has been showing off her bold fashion with her killer dance moves.

Despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Jojo Siwa is still giving her fans a treat.

DREAM Tour Cancelled

In March, the YouTube star made an important announcement that left her fans heartbroken. On Instagram, Siwa told her fans that her D.R.E.A.M. concert tour has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You all know that this tour means the world to me. I absolutely love going to every city and performing for all of you. I care about all my fans so much and keeping everyone safe is my top priority," she revealed

Though saddened by the cancellation of her tour, Jojo told PEOPLE in March that she is looking forward to the other upcoming projects on the horizon.

"I have so much and I just can't talk about it. I have new music - I actually just got one of my new songs back, which I'm so excited to listen to. I've got music videos coming out, I've got more secret TV and movie situations coming out, but I can't talk about any of them and it's horrible!"

One of the television projects Jojo had lined up was her participation in "The Masked Singer." It was recently revealed that Siwa appeared as the T-Rex on the show.

While she may not have qualified for the Super Nine, she did say that she enjoyed her stint in the show.

"I think if anybody got the opportunity to be on The Masked Singer, they'd be crazy to say no," said Siwa. "So for me, I was like, I have to do it! I can't say no to this. It's such a good opportunity."

Jojo Siwa has given her fans some hope that all will be well in time. While they wait to see what she will be doing next, Siwa advises her fans to stay at home amid this pandemic.

