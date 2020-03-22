[VIDEO] LeBron James, Fam Team Up For Adorable TikTok Dance Video

At the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is stuck in their houses doing absolutely everything to keep themselves from getting bored. And although staying at home may seem like a simple task, it helps a lot in keeping the virus from spreading further.

Staying at home at this time is the best help anyone can give health workers who are in the frontlines battling the virus.

With that said, NBA superstar LeBron James has another idea to keep himself and his family from getting bored. The Los Angeles Lakers great has put his dance moves to the test through TikTok

TikTok Challenge Accepted!

It is time to get the party started. The 35-year old basketball star posted a video of himself and his family dancing to the tune of Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign's song "Something New."

On Sunday, March 22, the LeBron James took it to social media to share to his followers that he, too, has given in to the challenge. Let's Tik Tok!

The clip LeBron posted was part of a popular TikTok trend where people line up and give a few seconds to make a particular dance move with their arms. Seconds after, another person walks to the camera and does his dance move and the cycle continues.

The NBA star came first followed by his wife Savannah and then their children Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, Zhuri, 5. Each of them took center stage and gave their best moves.

"Quarantined Tik Tok Chronicles! Come give me something uh! AYYYYEEEE," LeBron captioned his post. With it came a seriously important hashtag #JamesGang

Did people like what they saw? It seems like it as the video garnered a lot of likes and several comments of appreciation. Indeed, when the "King" himself gave in to the TikTok Challenge, everyone else will like it.

Who Else Is On Tik Tok?

While LeBron, Savannah, and their brood already took the challenge, they are not the only celebrities who gave in to TikTok. This quiet time at home has inspired a lot to take on the challenge and post their TikTok videos.

Several celebrity families have their own take of the Tik Tok challenge. While millions of people are in their homes practicing home quarantine, "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes danced with her husband Gregg to their version of the "Something New" dance trend.

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez gave in to the challenge, too. Other stars that joined the social media craze included Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley, Ciara and Russell Wilson to name a few.

Despite his normally busy schedule, LeBron has not one bit forgotten to show his wife how much he valued her. The celebrity couple has kept their love alive over the years by putting it out on social media.

In fact, in his recent Instagram story, LeBron featured his wife Savannah looking all made up in a black ensemble. His caption to the video was filled with nothing but love. He referred to her as his "Queen" and gushed about how she looked.

This Los Angeles Lakers star has gotten more than his basketball career to be thankful for. Amid the coronavirus scare, he is rewarded with as much time with his wife and kids.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles